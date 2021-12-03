"King of ducks" - Twitterati troll Kohli, Pujara as they get out for zero in 2nd India vs New Zealand Test

Team India captain Virat Kohli and veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara were heavily trolled on Twitter after they left the pitch without troubling the scorers. Both batsmen were dismissed on ducks during India's second test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.

Opting to bat first, Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill gave the hosts a perfect start with a 80-run stand. Ajaz Patel induced a mini-crisis in the Indian camp by picking up three quick wickets.

The home side looked in a spot of bother after losing the majority of their top order. Shreyas Iyer is currently holding the fort alongside Mayank, who has done well to put a price on his wicket.

Cheteshwar Pujara is going through a lean patch and has once again failed to get runs under his belt. A controversial decision from Virender Sharma got Virat Kohli out on a duck. The India captain has racked up four ducks in 2021.

Fans were seemingly unhappy with how Kohli and Pujara fared and lashed out at them for their below-par returns.

Here are some reactions:

Pujara missed the flight of an Ajaz Patel delivery only to make it a yorker before missing the ball in an attempt to play the flick shot. The ball dipped and spun away to hit the off-stump.

Kohli was judged out on a dubious delivery. He appeared to have nicked the ball on to his pad on a straight delivery. However, on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary thought otherwise and adjudged him leg-before wicket. Third umpire Virender Sharma didn't find any conclusive evidence to overturn the decision of the on-field umpire.

"Ball and bat and pad appears to be together. I don't have any conclusive evidence to overturn that," said the third umpire while asking Anil Chaudhary to stick with the original call.

India lose the plot after a solid start

Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel had the perfect homecoming as he inflicted a mini-collapse on the Indian batting order.

Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal put India on top in the first hour after a rain-delayed start. Gill survived a stumping chance but got nicked off the very next ball. Pujara survived an lbw call but was stumped on the very next ball as well. Kohli was then given out on a controversial call.

Despite the collapse, Mayank Agarwal held his end with a timely fifty. India are currently poised at 131 for the loss of three wickets.

