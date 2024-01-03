"King of facial expressions"- Top 10 funny Virat Kohli memes from day 1 of 2nd IND vs SA Test in Cape Town

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli entertained fans with his energy while fielding on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

It was a bowlers' day out as 23 wickets fell across three innings. South Africa captain Dean Elgar won the toss and chose to bat first in the contest earlier in the morning.

It proved to be a poor choice as they bundled out for just 55 in 23.2 overs. Mohammed Siraj (6/15), Jasprit Bumrah (2/25) and Mukesh Kumar (2/0) were the picks of the Indian bowlers.

Rohit Sharma (39) and Shubman Gill (36) batted well against the new ball in the Indian innings and laid a decent platform for the Indian middle-order. After the duo's departure, Virat Kohli (46) took charge and played a fluent knock in testing conditions to take his side ahead.

However, he didn't get much support from the other end. KL Rahul batted defensively for a while before perishing after playing a loose shot. Following his dismissal, the batting line-up collapsed unceremoniously, as India lost their last six wickets without scoring a single run.

South Africa reached 62/3 at Stumps on Day 1, with Aiden Markram (36*) and David Bedingham (7*) at the crease.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was his usual energetic self on the field and kept entertaining the fans and his teammates with his funny antics. Fans on social media took note of a few of them and went on to compile memes.

Here are some of the best memes related to Kohli from day 1 of the second Test:

"Others will have to look at how they played and learn"- Zaheer Khan feels youngsters should learn from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to tackle tricky surfaces

Speaking on Cricbuzz Chatter, former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan reviewed India's batting performance on Day 1 of the second Test against South Africa. He lauded Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill for their positive intent and felt that was the way to go on such tricky pitches. Zaheer said:

"On such a pitch, you will get better value if you play with intent. Virat Kohli scored runs like that. Even Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scored runs. So, others will have to look at how they played and learn.

Zaheer Khan added:

"I think the top-order batters will have to take more responsibility. Also, the lower-order should take a little more responsibility. India have an added advantage when they play with 5 bowlers. Ever since the Indian team management put conscious effort in this direction, the positives have been more than the negatives."

