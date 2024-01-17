"King kar lega, after 50 acha ab mai chalta hu"- Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan suffers another disappointing loss in 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the 3rd T20I at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday (January 17). They have taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the five-match T20 series courtesy of the win.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. New Zealand managed to notch up a mammoth total of 224/7 in 20 overs on the back of a sensational century from Finn Allen (137).

The Kiwi opener played aggressively from the outset and smashed the Pakistan bowlers all around the park. His 62-ball knock comprised 16 sixes and five fours. Tim Seifert was the next-best scorer for the hosts in the innings with a knock of 31 (23). Star Pakistan pacer Harif Rauf picked up two wickets but conceded 60 runs in his four-over spell.

In response, Pakistan could only manage to reach 179/7 in 20 overs and slumped to their third successive defeat in the series. Interestingly, they failed to chase in all three games.

Babar Azam (58 off 37) hit a half-century again and fought valiantly. However, none of the other batters supported him, which eventually resulted in a 45-run loss. Tim Southee was the pick of New Zealand bowlers as he scalped two wickets in his four-over spell.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the third T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"Why is Babar blamed for Pakistan's losses?"- Salman Butt after Pakistan's dismal batting performances vs New Zealand

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt recently criticized the detractors of Babar Azam and pointed out that it is unfair to blame him for the losses.

Butt opined that other players should also support Babar with contributions, as it is not possible for one player to do everything. In his recent YouTube video, the former Pakistan skipper said:

"The supporting actors should also chip in with contributions. Yes, you can say that Babar Azam cannot win matches single-handedly. However, people blame him even when he scores and takes the match deep. In that case, Babar should get a percentage of all the players' earnings because everything comes down to him. Why is Babar blamed for Pakistan's losses?"

