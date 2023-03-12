"King ruling his kingdom"- Top 10 Virat Kohli memes after he brings up his much-awaited 28th Test century in Ahmedabad Test vs Australia

After a long wait of over three years, Virat Kohli brought up his 28th Test century on Sunday in the Ahmedabad Test against Australia. His knock came at a crucial juncture with India behind in the game after Australia scaled a huge total of 480 in their first innings.

Indian opener Shubman Gill hit a fluent century on day three to lay down a solid foundation for the middle order. Virat Kohli utilized it perfectly and hit a patient century to take the hosts to safety in the match.

After fighting his way against testing spells of Australian bowlers, he finally reached the three-figure mark in the 139th over with a single. Soon after, he soaked in the applause from the fans and then took out his ring and kissed it to commemorate the special milestone.

There was a lot of talk about his Test batting form going into this game, as his last century in the format came way back in 2019 against Bangladesh. Kohli gave a fitting reply to all those with a disciplined century.

Indian cricket fans were thrilled to witness their favorite batter cross the three-digit mark after a long wait. They took to social media platforms to express their emotions in the form of some intriguing memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 #INDvAUS This is Virat Kohli the batter. Has the power and the tools, and knows when to use what. Well played @imVkohli This is Virat Kohli the batter. Has the power and the tools, and knows when to use what. Well played @imVkohli 👏🏽 #INDvAUS https://t.co/TSmEV2G2jD

Sagar @sagarcasm Virat Kohli embracing centuries in all formats after the pandemic Virat Kohli embracing centuries in all formats after the pandemic https://t.co/oZxb5VSNPQ

Kevin @imkevin149 King Virat Kohli is back to rule the world of cricket King Virat Kohli is back to rule the world of cricket https://t.co/PmERy1gKHo

"The man is at it again!"- Dinesh Karthik after Virat Kohli's century in fourth Test vs Australia

Dinesh Karthik was all praise for his RCB teammate Virat Kohli after he ended his century drought on Sunday. Karthik pointed out that Kohli's confidence, class, and discipline were on display during the magnificent knock. Through his official Twitter handle, Kathik tweeted:

"The man is at it again! This century is a testament of the confident and classy @imVkohli that we've always known. The discipline he maintains regardless of situations makes him a batter with 75 hundreds to his name. Keep going! #INDvAUS"

