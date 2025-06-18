KKR pacer added to Team India's squad ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Harshit Rana has linked up with the squad ahead of the opening Test against England. It will be played at Headingley, Leeds, beginning on June 20. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially confirmed the right-arm speedster's addition ahead of the series opener in Leeds.
Rana was part of India A's squad and took one wicket in the first unofficial Test against England Lions in Canterbury and did not play in the second. The youngster made his red-ball debut for the national team against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth, making Travis Head his first Test victim. He went on to claim four wickets in the match.
However, the Delhi-born cricketer went wicketless in the subsequent game in Adelaide, conceding 86 runs in 16 overs. Hence, he faced the axe for the remaining Tests of the tour.
Team India's squad for first Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.
Team India unlikely to give Harshit Rana the nod for opening Test
Despite being awarded an inclusion for the opening Test of the five-match series, Rana is unlikely to play in Leeds. While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are likely the automatic picks in the pace-bowling department, the spot for the third specialist seamer could be between Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh, who is also in the squad, could come into the equation, given his experience in county cricket.
The opening Test will also be the first as captain for Shubman Gill, who replaced Rohit Sharma in the role following the latter's retirement from the format. The Asian Giants are targeting their first series win on English soil since 2007, and the young team faces a mighty task.
