“KL should continue to open” - Wasim Jaffer picks India’s new No. 4 for ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

With the conundrum surrounding the No. 4 spot for India in Tests, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has backed KL Rahul to play as an opener ahead of the five-match series in England, which starts on June 20. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal looked impressive as openers during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Jaffer believes that Shubman Gill should move from No. 3 to No. 4 to fill in the shoes of Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket ahead of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27.

Jaffer told The Times of India (via News 18):

“I guess Shubman could be the guy. He opens in white-ball cricket, but in Test cricket, he needs to move down to 4. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal have done well as openers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. I feel KL should continue to open. Why change something that is not broken?"

As an opener, KL Rahul has 2803 runs in 83 innings at an average of 35.04 with the help of seven hundreds and 14 half-centuries. At No.4, he has 108 runs in two innings with the best score of 86.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has never played at No. 4 in Test cricket. The right-hander has 1019 runs in 30 innings at an average of 37.74, including three tons, while batting at No. 3. As an opener, he has 874 runs in 29 innings, averaging 32.37.

“He should be given a longer rope” – Wasim Jaffer suggests an in-form IPL player to play at No. 3 for Team India in Tests

Wasim Jaffer, meanwhile, suggested that Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan should play as India’s new No. 3 batter in Tests. He said during the same conversation:

“Sai Sudharsan looks assured, and he should be given a longer rope at No. 3.”

Sudharsan has 1,543 runs in 36 IPL games at an average of 46.75 with the help of one century and 11 fifties. In first-class cricket, the left-hander has amassed 1957 runs in 49 innings with the help of seven tons and five half-centuries. He has also scored 1396 runs in 27 List-A innings, including six centuries and as many fifties.

