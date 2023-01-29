“KL ki kami nahi khalne de raha tha” - Fans erupt as Ishan Kishan gets run out after 19 off 32 balls in IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Ishan Kishan failed to deliver big in the second T20I between India and New Zealand in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29. The wicketkeeper-batter departed after scoring just 19 off 32 balls at a below-par strike rate of 59.38.

The southpaw was run out by Glenn Phillips while attempting a double in the ninth over. Phillips quickly collected the ball in the mid-wicket region and threw it straight to Mitchell Santner.

The Kiwi captain collected the ball at the striker’s end and got rid of the bails in a flash. Kishan’s bat was on the line, which belongs to the umpire. No part of the bat was grounded inside the crease.

The opener's dismissal reduced the Men in Blue to 46/2 in 8.5 overs while chasing a 100-run target. Fans were disappointed with another flop show from Ishan Kishan. He had earlier scored four runs in the last T20I, which India lost by 21 runs.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Hitchy @hitchwriter Spiritual replacement of KL Rahul - Ishan Kishan makes 19(32)



He wont let us miss him in T20's 🤷🏻‍♂️ Spiritual replacement of KL Rahul - Ishan Kishan makes 19(32) He wont let us miss him in T20's 🤷🏻‍♂️

ICT fan @teamindiafan18 @mufaddal_vohra Again will play the 3rd t20. Ishan kishan is most overrated batsman in t20s now. @mufaddal_vohra Again will play the 3rd t20. Ishan kishan is most overrated batsman in t20s now.

MD JISHAN @Jishan9832 🏻

#INDvNZ Ishan Kishan 🤐 Not a player of T20 Ishan Kishan 🤐 Not a player of T20 👎🏻#INDvNZ

ℂ𝕣𝕚𝕔 𝔽𝕒𝕟 @CricFan__ Well end of a test inning by Ishan Kishan 19(32). Well end of a test inning by Ishan Kishan 19(32).

Sanket @Beluresanket

Purane walo ko tho bita diye

#NewEra #IshanKishan Bhai yea new era ke openers kuch nhi karte kya?Purane walo ko tho bita diye Bhai yea new era ke openers kuch nhi karte kya?Purane walo ko tho bita diye#NewEra #IshanKishan

BigShow @BigShow_2 Ishan Kishan KL ki kami nahi khalne de raha tha…!!! Ishan Kishan KL ki kami nahi khalne de raha tha…!!!

𝐒achin Maheshwari @Sachin_Gandhi7 Sanju Samson is more than better This Tuk Tuk Ishan kishan Sanju Samson is more than better This Tuk Tuk Ishan kishan 😂 https://t.co/W212dunEc8

Ishan Kishan yet to score a half-century in the last 13 T20Is

Kishan has failed to score big in his last 13 outings in T20Is. His last T20I fifty came against South Africa in June last year. He could be dropped for Prithvi Shaw in the third T20I in Ahmedabad on February 1.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik feels that Kishan needs to deliver as an opener, especially in sub-continent conditions.

Speaking recently on Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

“One player who has been given a good amount of games but hasn’t scored a fifty is Ishan Kishan. In the last 11 games [now 13], he hasn’t scored a fifty. He has opened in all games and opening in T20s is luxurious, especially in Asia.”

So far, Kishan has scored 199 runs at an average of 15.30 in his last 13 T20Is. He will look to deliver if he gets another chance in the third T20I.

At the time of writing, India were 82/4 after 17 overs. A win would help the hosts level the three-match T20I series 1-1.

