KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty blessed with a baby girl; Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff react

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and his wife and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty have been blessed with a baby girl. Athiya made the announcement with a post on her official Instagram handle on Monday, March 24.

The couple were expecting anytime soon and the announcement has now finally come. In her post, she put up a picture which reads - 'Blessed with a baby girl', along with the date and Athiya's and Rahul's names.

Wishes have poured in to congratulate KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. The likes of Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and Suryakumar Yadav have reacted on the post. Kiara and Tiger have reacted with heart emojis whereas Rahul's India teammate Suryakumar Yadav read - 'Congratulations' with two evil eye emojis.

Below are the screenshots of the reactions on Athiya's post on Instagram -

Kiara Advani reacts to Athiya Shetty's Instagram post (Image Credits: Athiya Shetty/IG

Suryakumar Yadav and Tiger Shroff react to Athiya Shetty's Instagram post (Image Credits: Athiya Shetty/IG)

KL Rahul is currently with the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

KL Rahul misses Delhi's first IPL 2025 game

Delhi Capitals are playing Lucknow Super Giants in an ongoing IPL 2025 clash in Vizag on Monday, March 24. KL Rahul, who is a part of Delhi's squad for this season, is not playing their season opener.

Rahul is missing the game because of the birth of his baby girl with wife Athiya Shetty. He is expected to return from Delhi's next game. The star batter was acquired by Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction after he was released by his former franchise Lucknow Super Giants after the 2024 season.

He has been in solid form, playing key knocks for India in the semifinal and final of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, which they won. Delhi will want Rahul to carry his form into the ongoing IPL season as well. As Delhi have never won the trophy even once, KL Rahul, as a senior player, will have a major role to play in helping them lift their maiden IPL title.

