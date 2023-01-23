KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty wedding: “Bahut bahut badhai” - Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav shares wishes for newly-married couple 

Team India batter KL Rahul got married to actor girlfriend Athiya Shetty at a function in Khandala, Maharashtra on Monday, January 23. After dating for quite a few years, the lovebirds tied the knot at a private ceremony.

Following the wedding, the newly-married couple posed for the media. Rahul took to his official social media handles to share a few pictures from the wedding ceremony. The images were shared with an adorable message, which read as follows:

“In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽.”

A number of Rahul’s teammates from the Indian team wished the couple a happy married life. Commenting on the pictures shared on Instagram, T20I batting sensation Suryakumar Yadav wrote:

“Bahut bahut badhaiiiiiii (Many congratulations).”

Mayank Agarwal, a long-time Karnataka teammate of Rahul, posted:

“Congratulations Guys ❤️❤️. Wish you both all the happiness , health and memories together ❤️🤗.”

Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh commented “You Guys” with a heart caption, while former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina wrote:

“Congratulations bro ❤️🙌! May God bless both of you ❤️.”

Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Navdeep Saini, among others, wished the couple by posting “Congratulations” while commenting on the pictures.

A screenshot of some wishes shared for the newly-married couple.

From Bollywood, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Pandey, and Rakul Preet Singh, among many others, shared their best wishes for the cricketer-actor couple.

KL Rahul’s father-in-law Sunil Shetty confirms wedding details

While the wedding was a private affair, KL Rahul’s father-in-law, actor-producer Sunil Shetty, met the media after the function concluded at his Khandala farmhouse. Appearing with his son Ahan, he gave out the details and informed the press:

"Bahut acha raha...aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially ho chuki hai, aur officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hoon. In-law ka chakkar agar hat jaye aur agar father hi rahu toh bhaut khoobsurat hai, kyunki who part main bhaut ache se nibhaata hoon. (It was really good. The wedding has taken place and I am officially father-in-law now. But I would prefer to remain father as I am very good at that part.)"

Responding to a query on when the wedding reception was likely to take place, Suniel Shetty said:

"Definitely I think post IPL."

Rahul is the captain of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The 2023 edition of the T20 league is likely to begin on April 1.

The 30-year-old cricketer confirmed his relationship with Athiya on the latter’s 29th birthday in November 2021 by wishing her with a love emoji.

