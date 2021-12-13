[Watch] KL Rahul returns to the nets after recovering from his injury

India's T20 and Test opening batter KL Rahul returned to the nets after recovering from a muscle strain in his left thigh. After a successful outing in England earlier this year, KL Rahul was ruled out for the recently-concluded New Zealand series due to his injury. The 29-year old began his recovery a couple of weeks back.

The Indian contingent is scheduled to enter a secure bio-bubble in Mumbai ahead of their upcoming tour against South Africa, starting on December 26th. The series was rescheduled after the recent news of the Omricon outbreak in South Africa. The series will consist of three Test matches and three ODIs.

Rahul participated in what looked like his first nets session with the Indian side in Mumbai. In an Instagram post shared by the Punjab Kings batter, Rahul can be seen knocking it about and receiving some throw downs. You can check out the post right here:

KL Rahul is coming off a successful series in England

KL Rahul was one of India's standout performers in the five-match Test series against England in August earlier this year. While the final match of the series was postponed, Rahul formed a formidable opening-partnership alongside Rohit Sharma.

The Bangalore batter scored 315 runs in the series, at an average of 39.38, including one half-century and a century. KL put in an excellent display of temperament and technique alongside some elegant stroke-making. Both Sharma and Rahul were crucial in negotiating the dangerous new ball period against England for India.

KL Rahul has been in the headlines for a number of reasons lately. The Punjab Kings captain wasn't retained by his side after expressing his desire to play for a different franchise.

The flamboyant opener can also be a frontrunner for the the opening slot in the 50-over format for India. He will be in line to take over the role of India's vice-captain after Rohit Sharma took over the reigns from Virat Kohli.

Edited by Diptanil Roy