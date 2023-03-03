"Kl Rahul Lucky charm tha"- Top 10 funny memes after Australia's thumping victory in 3rd Test vs India

Australia beat Team India comprehensively by nine wickets in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series on Friday (March 3) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Courtesy of the win, they got off the mark in the four-match series, which India now lead 2-1.

India batted first in the Test after winning the toss. The Australian spinners put on an exemplary show and bundled the hosts for a paltry 109 shortly after lunch. Usman Khawaja (60) hit an enterprising half-century to help Australia to 197 in their first innings, giving them a lead of 88 runs.

Nathan Lyon (8-64) then spun a web around the home team batters and denied them an opportunity to make a comeback in the contest. Team India got skittled out for 163 in their second innings, setting a target of 76 for the visitors.

Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Usman Khawaja for a duck on the second ball of the first over to give the home team a ray of hope. However, it soon turned out to be the only moment of joy for the hosts on Day 3. Travis Head (49*) and Marnus Labuschagne (28*) weathered the early storm by batting cautiously till the tenth over and then accelerating to the finish, romping home in 18.5 overs.

Fans were disappointed after witnessing a below-average performance from their team in the Indore Test and shared hilarious memes on social media. One said:

"KL Rahul lucky charm tha (KL Rahul was the lucky charm)"

Here's a collection of the best ones:

UmdarTamker @UmdarTamker #INDvsAUSTest

Khud Spin nahi khel paye Khud Spin nahi khel paye #INDvsAUSTestKhud Spin nahi khel paye 😭😭😭 https://t.co/er6phOlIr4

aman @bilateral_bully #IndvsAus #INDvAUS India trying to make extreme turning wicket in Indore vs Australia didn't end well #INDvsAUSTest India trying to make extreme turning wicket in Indore vs Australia didn't end well #INDvsAUSTest #IndvsAus #INDvAUS https://t.co/FF1mcAl6Y9

Rohit Sharma bemoans India's poor batting effort

At the post-match presentation, losing captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged that the hosts were on the back foot after their poor first innings effort:

"We didn’t bat well in the first innings. We understand the importance of getting runs in the 1st innings. When they got a 80 runs lead we needed to bat well in the 2nd innings which didn’t really happen. No matter what the pitches are we have to come and do our job and follow the plans. I mean look when you are playing on challenging wickets you have to be brave."

He continued:

"I felt we allowed their bowlers to bowl at a particular area. Not taking anything away from them. Lyon kept challenging us, and kept hitting the right areas. One odd game can happen but it’s all about chipping in. We wanted a few guys to stand up and take the team through but it didn’t happen. You will falter in your plans and that is exactly what happened in this game."

The two sides will next square off in the final Test on March 9, Thursday. India need to win the game to be sure of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.

