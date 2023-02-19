"KL Rahul needs to play county cricket in England" - Venkatesh Prasad thinks LSG captain should skip IPL 2023

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has clarified that he has nothing personal against current Indian Test vice-captain KL Rahul. Prasad explained that he wants Rahul to improve, which is why he wants him to play county cricket in England.

KL Rahul has failed to make an impact in India's recent Test matches. Last year, he played eight innings, scoring 137 runs at a disappointing average of 17.13. So far this year, he has scored only 38 runs in three innings.

With many talents waiting in line to play Test cricket for India, Venkatesh Prasad previously wrote on Twitter that the team management should drop Rahul. Some fans and cricket experts called him out for being a little harsh on the India Test vice-captain.

Replying to them, Prasad tweeted:

"A few people thinking I have something personal against KL Rahul. Infact it is the opposite. I wish well for him and playing him in such form was never going to enhance his confidence."

Prasad further added that now that India's domestic season is over, he should consider playing county matches, but the bigger question is whether Rahul would skip IPL 2023.

"Rahul needs to play County cricket in England , score runs and earn his place back, much like Pujara did when he was dropped. Playing Test Cricket for the country and doing everything possible to get back in form will be the best answer. But will it be possible to skip the IPL?" Prasad concluded.

Will KL Rahul retain his place in the Indian team for the 3rd Test against Australia?

The BCCI is yet to announce the Indian squad for the remaining two Test matches against Australia. Given how KL Rahul has performed in the series so far, the team management might consider giving him a break for the remaining games.

Young players like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan are present in the Indian squad who could take his spot in the playing XI. It will be interesting to see if the BCCI gives Rahul one more chance.

