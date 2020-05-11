KL Rahul picks century against England in 2018 as favourite T20I hundred

KL Rahul scored his second T20I hundred against England in 2018

Indian cricket team star KL Rahul picked his T20I hundred against England as the more memorable of the two T20I centuries he has scored in his career.

Responding to a question from BCCI's official Twitter handle, KL Rahul, through a video, said that the hundred against England is a lot memorable since India went on to win that game.

"Both the hundreds are obviously very special, Miami being my first T20 hundred was super special but I think the England hundred is more memorable because we went on to win the game," KL Rahul said in the video.

KL Rahul was one of India's most stylish batsmen throughout 2016, having made his Indian cricket team debut after a fantastic season of the IPL with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Mangalore-born cricketer endured a woeful debut T20I match, getting out for a first-ball duck in his maiden outing for India, against Zimbabwe in June 2016.

However, a couple of months later, KL Rahul grabbed the headlines with a 51-ball 110* laced with 12 fours and five sixes against West Indies. Unfortunately for the stylish right-hander, India fell short of the 246-run target by an agonising 1-run margin.

KL Rahul scores match-winning hundred against England

After putting up some commendable knocks for the Indian cricket team across batting positions, KL Rahul earned an opportunity to put up a big score when he walked into bat at No.3 in a T20I against England in 2018.

Chasing 160 to win, India lost Dhawan as early as in the fifth ball of the chase, and in walked KL Rahul to partner Rohit Sharma. The duo put on a 123-run stand to guide India's towards a win, and in the 18th over, Rahul got to a well-deserved hundred off just 53 balls.