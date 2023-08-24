"KL Rahul should have been a reserve player" - Danish Kaneria on India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has expressed displeasure over keeper-batter KL Rahul getting the nod over Sanju Samson in Team India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

He pointed out that Rahul struggled for form in Test cricket and was also unable to score consistently in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

Speaking about the senior player's selection, Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

"KL Rahul didn't perform in Test cricket, which led to him losing his place. He then failed to score in the IPL as well. He was injured and got an entry into the team once again when he recovered. This is unfair. If India gave KL Rahul another chance, Sanju Samson should also have been in the squad. Rahul should have been a reserve player. However, maybe he has become such a big name that they can't drop him."

Notably, Rahul injured his thigh while fielding in an IPL 2023 game between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which ruled him out of the remainder of the season.

He underwent a successful thigh surgery in May and was deemed fit for the Asia Cup after completing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

While the 31-year-old is part of the Men in Blue squad for the continental tournament, he is expected to miss the first couple of matches owing to a niggle, as confirmed by the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, in a press conference.

Rahul has done well in the 50-over format in the recent past. With 116 runs to his name, he was the leading run-getter for India in the three-match home ODI series against Australia earlier this year.

"You have to perform if you want to be retained in the team" - Danish Kaneria on Sanju Samson

Danish Kaneria further stated that Sanju Samson lost his place in the Indian team because he failed to make the most of his chances. He opined that the team management gave enough chances to the wicketkeeper.

He suggested that Samson himself was responsible for his exclusion from the squad. Kaneria added:

"Sanju Samson will once again have to carry drinks. While many would say he has been treated unfairly, I disagree with that. He was given enough chances, which he needed to grab them with both hands. You have to perform if you want to be retained in the team."

Samson scored just 32 runs in three innings in the five-match T20I series against West Indies earlier this year. However, it is worth mentioning that he impressed many with a 51-run knock in the third and final ODI of the tour.