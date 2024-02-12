KL Rahul ruled out for the 3rd Test against England, to be replaced by Devdutt Padikkal: Reports 

Senior Team India batter KL Rahul has reportedly been ruled out of the third Test match against England in Rajkot, which begins on Thursday, February 15. The right-handed batter is set to be replaced by his Karnataka teammate Devdutt Padikkal.

Both Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were picked in the Indian team for the remaining three Tests against England. However, the BCCI had clearly stated while announcing the squad that the participation of the duo would be subject to fitness clearance from the medical team.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Rahul has failed to prove his fitness fully, while Jadeja has been given clearance to be part of the third Test at his home ground in Rajkot. The report added that the medical team would observe Rahul for one more week before taking a call on his availability.

The 31-year-old had missed the second Test in Visakhapatnam after complaining of pain in his right quadriceps. Rahul had scored 86 in the first innings of the opening Test in Hyderabad and 22 in the second essay.

Speaking of Padikkal, who is likely to replace Rahul for the third Test against England, he scored 151 & 36 in the Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Tamil Nadu in Chennai, with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar watching the game from the stands. The match ended on Monday, February 12 in a thrilling draw.

Earlier, the left-hander scored 193 against Punjab and 103 against Goa. He also impressed in the two unofficial Tests against England Lions, registering scores of 105, 65 & 21.

Devdutt Padikkal recently opened up on regaining form

After striking an impressive hundred for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu in the first innings, batting at the No. 3 position, he asserted that he had no issues coming into bat one-down or opening.

"It's just the way our team is set up. I don't mind batting at No.3 and I don't mind opening either. So that doesn't really make a huge difference. So I just want to make sure wherever I bat, I contribute to the team," he was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo.

An intestinal issue over the past two years had affected Padikkal's form and fitness. However, he seems to have regained his batting rhythm with some fine performances this season.

"To be honest, in the last couple of years I wasn't doing too well. My performances were naturally dipping because of that. But I was always confident enough that I'd be back scoring runs at some point. Now that I'm back in terms of my fitness and health completely, I'm really happy I'm back scoring runs as well,” the 23-year-old asserted.

The Karnataka batter has notched up 556 runs in six innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, with three hundreds to his credit.

