KL Rahul's excellent knock ends on 137 as he is bowled by Brydon Carse in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Indian opening batter KL Rahul was dismissed for 137 by England pacer Brydon Carse on Day 4 of the first England versus India Test at Leeds on Monday, June 23. The right-hander chopped a rising delivery from Carse onto his middle stump in the 85th over of the innings to bring an outstanding innings to a close.
It was a wicket that England needed to try and curb India's acceleration in their innings. It was also the second time in the match that Carse had dismissed Rahul. He put on a significant stand of 195 runs with Rishabh Pant before the latter fell for 118 before Tea on the fourth day.
Watch the video of the dismissal here:
This was KL Rahul's ninth Test hundred in his 59th Test for India. Only one out of those tons have come in India, while the others have come in places like England, South Africa, Australia, and the West Indies.
Ravindra Jadeja walks in after KL Rahul's wicket as India look to maintain the pressure on England at Leeds
KL Rahul's dismissal for 137 on Monday, June 23, was one of the bright spots for England, who were put under pressure for most parts by him and Pant. The pair joined forces after the fall of Shubman Gill in the opening hour of play.
They saw out a testing spell in that session by expertly combining caution with aggression. In the second session, Pant opened his arms and used the long handle superbly to put enormous pressure on the England bowlers.
The pair put on 195 runs for the fourth wicket before Pant fell for 118, while trying to take on Shoaib Bashir. The onus will now be on Ravindra Jadeja and the rest of the lower-order to extend India's lead to as much as they can before putting England in in the fourth innings. At the time of writing, India were 349/6 in 89 overs.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news