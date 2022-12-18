"KL Rahul was searching for bowlers in the 2nd innings" - Mohammad Kaif lauds Axar Patel's spell

Mohammad Kaif has lauded Axar Patel for rising to the occasion when KL Rahul was searching for bowlers who could give him the breakthroughs in Bangladesh's second innings of the Chattogram Test.

Axar registered figures of 4-77 in the Tigers' second innings after picking up just one wicket in their first essay. He was ably supported by Kuldeep Yadav (3-73) as the hosts were bowled out for 324 to lose by a massive 188 runs.

While reviewing the first Test on Sony Sports, Kaif was all praise for Axar, saying:

"This Test match will be memorable for him (Axar) because there was a time when KL Rahul was searching for bowlers in the second innings when there was a partnership. The wicket Umesh (Yadav) took, Axar had put the pressure. The door opened from there, and his overall performance was fantastic."

The former India batter highlighted that the left-arm spinner delivered the goods with a ball that did not have a prominent seam, explaining:

"I will praise Axar Patel, as he was bowling for the first time with the Kookaburra ball. He generally plays in India; there you get the SG Test ball, which has a more upright seam, and you get a good grip. This ball becomes flat when the hardness goes down, and then it is difficult to grip."

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman

44 - Axar Patel

43 - R Ashwin

42 - Narendra Hirwani

35 - S Sreesanth/Ravindra Jadeja

34 - Jasprit Bumrah

31 - Dilip Doshi

30 - Anil Kumble



The Chattogram Test was Axar's first away from home. Spin-bowling greats like Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh have also struggled to bowl with the Kookaburra ball in the past, with the otherwise potent Ravichandran Ashwin also managing only one wicket in the just-concluded Test.

"Let Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma see" - Mohammad Kaif on choosing between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel (left) and Ravindra Jadeja bring almost similar skills to the table.

Kaif was asked about Team India's selection conundrum in choosing between Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja when the latter becomes fit and available. He responded that the captain and coach need to take a call on that at the appropriate time, observing:

"Let it happen when it happens; let Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma see. My only thing is that if you have picked someone, play him. The problem is that they pick someone, then leave him and get someone else."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by urging transparency in team selection, elaborating:

"Let us know if someone has gotten injured. We know nothing. We don't know why Rishabh Pant didn't play the three ODIs. We request some transparency, but there is a lot of talent, whether you talk about Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav."

After the second Test against Bangladesh, India will lock horns with Australia in a four-match Test series at home. Rohit Sharma and Co. may field both Axar and Jadeja in the playing XI if the pitches are rank turners, as has generally been the case recently.

