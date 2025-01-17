KL Rahul spotted running at MCA ground ahead of ODI series against England [Watch]

Indian cricketer KL Rahul returned to training, as he was spotted running at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) ground on Friday, January 17. The stylish batter's last appearance was during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Australia.

KL had a modest series, scoring 276 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30.66, including two fifties. Meanwhile, Australia dominated the series, securing a 3-1 victory and booking their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, where they will face South Africa.

India’s defeat in the series marked two significant setbacks: they failed to qualify for the WTC final for the first time and lost the BGT for the first time in 10 years.

Now, with the three-match ODI series against England and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy approaching, KL Rahul has started his training.

Here’s a video of Rahul running at the MCA ground:

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will be back in action on January 22, with Kolkata hosting the opening match of the five-match T20I series against England.

KL Rahul has an impressive record in ODIs

KL Rahul made his ODI debut for India in a match against Zimbabwe in 2016, scoring an unbeaten 100 off 115 balls to mark a strong start to his career.

The Karnataka batter has also excelled in ICC events, with a notable performance in the 2019 ODI World Cup, where he scored 361 runs in nine innings at an average of 45.12, including two fifties and one century.

Meanwhile, in the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 32-year-old KL Rahul accumulated 452 runs in 11 innings while batting in the middle order and keeping wicket, averaging 75.33, with two fifties and one century. However, India’s dream run of 10 consecutive wins ended with a loss to Australia in the final.

In total, KL Rahul has featured in 77 ODIs, scoring 2,851 runs at an average of 49.15, including 18 fifties and seven centuries.

