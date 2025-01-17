India's squad for 2025 Champions Trophy to be named on January 18: 5 big talking points ahead of team announcement 

After days of suspense, it has been confirmed that the Indian squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be announced on Saturday, January 18. The ICC had set January 12 as the deadline for teams to announce their preliminary squads. However, the BCCI delayed the announcement of the Men in Blue squad for the ODI event reportedly due to fitness concerns over a couple of their key players.

On Friday, the Indian cricket board confirmed that the squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy as well as the three-match home ODI series against England at home will be announced on Saturday. The ODI series will be played from February 6 to February 12, and preceded by five T20Is. The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9.

“The Men’s Selection Committee will select India’s squad for the IDFC First Bank ODI series against England and the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tomorrow (18 January) in Mumbai. The Selection Meeting will be followed by a press conference,” media reports quoted BCCI as saying in an official statement.

Trending

There has been plenty of debate and discussion over India's 15-member squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy over the last couple of weeks. Ahead of the squad announcement on Saturday, here are some major talking points.

#1 Will Karun Nair be rewarded for his stupendous performance in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy?

Karun Nair has been exceptional in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

In the wake of India's poor showing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, there has been plenty of chatter around the significance of domestic cricket, with the head coach and the BCCI stressing the same. In that sense, it would be interesting to see what the selectors make of Karun Nair's sensational performance with the willow in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 33-year-old has clobbered 752 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 125.96. The Vidarbha right-handed batter has crossed the 100-run mark in five of his seven visits to the crease. In the semifinal against Maharashtra, he clobbered 88* off 44 balls. Even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar has hailed Nair's performance, describing it as 'nothing short of extraordinary'.

Expand Tweet

The selectors, undoubtedly, will be forced to discuss his case. But, the big question is - will he find a place in the Champions Trophy squad given that the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer are set to occupy key spots? India are also likely to pick both all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.

#2 BCCI to probe Sanju Samson’s non-participation in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Reports

Several media reports have claimed that keeper-batter Sanju Samson is unlikely to be picked in the 2025 Champions Trophy squad. The Kerala stumper skipped the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the BCCI is now set to probe his absence from the one-day event. A report in the Times of India quoted a source as saying:

"The selectors and the board have been very clear on the importance of domestic cricket. Last year, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer lost central contracts for missing domestic matches without seeking permission. Even in Samson's case, the board and selectors were not given any reason why he missed the tournament. All that is known so far is that he spends much of his time in Dubai."

The 30-year-old was not picked in the Kerala squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he skipped the pre-tournament preparatory camp.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets ahead of Champions Trophy squad announcement

Team India's left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been out of action in international cricket since October 2024, when he featured in the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand. He has been suffering from a groin issue for a long time and even underwent surgery for the same.

In some encouraging news, the Uttar Pradesh spinner shared a video of him bowling in the nets recently, with the caption 'locked in'. The 30-year-old has not been picked in the Indian squad for the T20I series against England. It remains to be seen whether Kuldeep will be named in the Champions Trophy squad.

#4 No clarity over Jasprit Bumrah even as Rohit Sharma keeps his place as captain

Rohit Sharma (left) and Jasprit Bumrah (Image Credits: Getty Images)

There have been conflicting reports over lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah's chances of making it to India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. While some claim that the BCCI is likely to pick him and hope that he regains fitness in time, others have stated that the Indian think tank is unlikely to risk him.

Bumrah suffered back spasms during the last Test against Australia in Sydney and did not bowl on the last day of the series. As per some media reports, he is suffering from swelling in his back. The bowler, however, dismissed a report, which claimed that he has been advised bed rest at home.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma has been retained as skipper for the ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy despite the BGT debacle. This was confirmed after BCCI's official statement on Friday said that captain Rohit and Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar will attend Saturday's press conference.

#5 Will Yashasvi Jaiswal find a place in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad?

Rohit and Shubman Gill have a terrific record as an opening pair in ODIs. As such, the selectors are unlikely to disturb the combination while picking the Champions Trophy squad. However, a few experts reckon that explosive young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal should also be picked in the 15-man squad.

“My advice to the selectors would be to give Jaiswal a chance in 50-overs. The way he bats in Tests and T20Is, ODIs is a suitable format for him. Jaiswal should definitely be part of India’s ODI set-up,” former India batter Virender Sehwag told Switch YouTube channel.

Jaiswal is yet to make his one-day debut for India. He has played 19 Tests and 23 T20Is, scoring 1,798 and 723 runs, respectively. The 23-year-old has notched up five centuries in international cricket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news