KL Rahul tells Sai Sudharsan in Tamil about England bowler during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Team India senior batter KL Rahul alerted debutant Sai Sudharsan of the bounce that England spinner Shoaib Bashir was able to generate off the pitch on Day 3 of the first Test at Headingley, Leeds. The two batters stitched up a crucial 66-run partnership for the second wicket in the second session after Yashasvi Jaiswal's early dismissal.

The top order duo were tasked with warding off England's new-ball charge after Team India walked away with a slender six-run lead after the first innings. Following a disappointing duck in the first innings, Sudharsan looked much more assured at the crease, handling the England seamers trying to nip the ball away from around the wicket.

England, surprisingly, brought Shoaib Bashir into the attack as early as the 12th over of the innings. The off-spinner was smashed for a boundary by KL Rahul off his second ball after dropping it short. After the opening batter took a single off the next ball, he spoke to Sai Sudharsan about the bounce ahead of his first delivery facing the spinner.

"Nalla bounce irukku, machi (There's nice bounce, dude)," KL Rahul's comment was caught by stump mic.

In a similar instance, KL Rahul was heard conversing in Tamil with his former opening partner Murali Vijay during the 2018 Centurion Test against South Africa.

"Macha, indhe over le ellam ulla than podaraan (Dude, this over, all of the balls he is bowling are coming in)," he had said (via Cricbuzz).

The right-handed batter is also known to speak in Kannada while batting with his long-time state teammate, Mayank Agarwal.

KL Rahul is unbeaten on 47 at Stumps on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

The opening batter, who scored a well-made 42 in the first innings before nicking one off Brydon Carse, has looked in solid touch in the second innings as well. He has been watchful of the new ball, but has made sure to punish the bad deliveries, scoring several sublime cover drives over the course of his innings.

He is unbeaten on 47 runs off 75 deliveries as Team India ended Day 3 on 90-2, with the lead reading 96 runs. Sai Sudharsan was also looking in solid touch, but his knock came to an end towards the end of the day after a soft dismissal against Ben Stokes' bowling, yet again.

