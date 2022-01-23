"KL Rahul took it personally when he won Orange Cap" - Twitter reacts angrily as India again leave out Ruturaj Gaikwad

In-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't find a place in the XI even as India made four changes for the third and final ODI against South Africa on Sunday. The visitors brought in Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Prasidh Krishna for Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field in Cape Town.

South Africa, meanwhile, made one change, bringing in Dwaine Pretorius for Tabraiz Shamsi. Wayne Parnell was unavailable due to a stomach bug, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said at the toss.

South Africa have won the series with a game to spare after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

KL Rahul insisted that India were motivated to win regardless of the situation. Speaking at the toss, he said:

"We value each game no matter the result, we want to get better as a team and the boys have motivated themselves, they're professionals. The energy has been great even in the two losses."

About the changes in the team, he said:

"We have a few plans, there are few things we need to fix and get better at."

Twitter reacts to Ruturaj Gaikwad being left out

There was disappointment on social media with Gaikwad being left on the bench again.

The youngster won the Orange Cap in the 2021 IPL and was in sparkling form in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he hit four centuries and finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer.

With KL Rahul moving up to open in Rohit Sharma's absence, the middle order has not really fired, barring a brilliant knock by Rishabh Pant in the second ODI.

Social media users asked why Gaikwad, who is yet to make his ODI debut, wasn't brought in to open alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Here are some top reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Ruturaj Gaikwad in the bench in 3 T20 vs New Zealand and 3 ODI vs South Africa. Ruturaj Gaikwad in the bench in 3 T20 vs New Zealand and 3 ODI vs South Africa.

‘ @Ashwin_tweetz Lost the series but still can’t play Ruturaj even in a dead rubber. Totally unfair on him. Lost the series but still can’t play Ruturaj even in a dead rubber. Totally unfair on him.

𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐈𝐋⁷_DhoNi @itzGamccha07

Ruturaj is not getting a single chance

#INDvsSA #Ruturaj What the hell is going onRuturaj is not getting a single chance What the hell is going on Ruturaj is not getting a single chance#INDvsSA #Ruturaj https://t.co/gMWxmhvFLZ

𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧 @itzShreyas07 Ruturaj Gaikwad in VHT 2021 :

(50 Over format in Domestic)



Innings - 5

Runs - 603

100 - 4



Ruturaj gaikwad in IPL 2021 :

Matches : 16

Runs : 635

Orange cap winner



Ruturaj Gaikwad in VHT 2021 :(50 Over format in Domestic) Innings - 5Runs - 603100 - 4Ruturaj gaikwad in IPL 2021 : Matches : 16 Runs : 635 Orange cap winnerhttps://t.co/Ltr476OeT8

Akshat @AkshatOM10 When Rohit will comeback in the home series against West Indies, I don't think Ruturaj will get any chances there too. Such a bad call from the management he should have played this whole series imo. When Rohit will comeback in the home series against West Indies, I don't think Ruturaj will get any chances there too. Such a bad call from the management he should have played this whole series imo. https://t.co/zXnpgOmraj

Diwakar¹⁸ @diwakarkumar47



If they aren't getting chance when Rohit and Shami are unavailable , then No way they will get chance when they return.



A big mistake by Team management.



Good luck next time



#INDvsSA Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mohammad Siraj could have played here.If they aren't getting chance when Rohit and Shami are unavailable , then No way they will get chance when they return.A big mistake by Team management.Good luck next time @Ruutu1331 and @mdsirajofficial Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mohammad Siraj could have played here.If they aren't getting chance when Rohit and Shami are unavailable , then No way they will get chance when they return.A big mistake by Team management.Good luck next time @Ruutu1331 and @mdsirajofficial 👊#INDvsSA

Imabzkhan MSDian™ @MSDhoniRules

Most run scorer in VJHT2021: 603

Along with 4 Century But still he didn't get chance in playing XI..

Totally unfair with Ruturaj Gaikwad Most run scorer in IPL2021 : 635Most run scorer in VJHT2021: 603Along with 4 Century But still he didn't get chance in playing XI..Totally unfair with Ruturaj Gaikwad Most run scorer in IPL2021 : 635Most run scorer in VJHT2021: 603Along with 4 Century But still he didn't get chance in playing XI.. Totally unfair with Ruturaj Gaikwad 💔 https://t.co/V7EVIs3BJ8

RK @Rakeshk72798087 @FarziCricketer Ruturaj is being benched when this guy is in his top form. Has smashed world class bowlers in IPL,literally toyed with the best bowlers in domestic. When it's clear that when Rohit returns,Rahul is gonna go back to middle order why not give a chance to Rutu? @FarziCricketer Ruturaj is being benched when this guy is in his top form. Has smashed world class bowlers in IPL,literally toyed with the best bowlers in domestic. When it's clear that when Rohit returns,Rahul is gonna go back to middle order why not give a chance to Rutu? https://t.co/jKaVzC8Fp0

Chinmay🇮🇳 @ict_lovers

@razi_haider @mohsinaliisb @vikrantgupta73 Very unfortunate and hard on #Ruturaj not getting a single game.. scoring 603(4 Centuries) at an average of 150 in domestic cricket still not given chance in a dead rubber match is to harsh and cruel.. Hard to Digest for him #SAvIND Very unfortunate and hard on #Ruturaj not getting a single game.. scoring 603(4 Centuries) at an average of 150 in domestic cricket still not given chance in a dead rubber match is to harsh and cruel.. Hard to Digest for him #SAvIND @razi_haider @mohsinaliisb @vikrantgupta73 https://t.co/4kP2TEbSNm

Shreyas Sahoo @imShreyas25



You have anyway lost the series @mufaddal_vohra Give atleast one chance to Ruturaj.You have anyway lost the series @mufaddal_vohra Give atleast one chance to Ruturaj.You have anyway lost the series

CSK Cheems 💛 @CheemsCricket @CricCrazyJohns 4 changes and still no Ruturaj. TBH I don’t want him to play for this mug Indian team @CricCrazyJohns 4 changes and still no Ruturaj. TBH I don’t want him to play for this mug Indian team

` @FourOverthrows Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mohammad Siraj still don't get a chance . Dravid and KL Rahul have blood on their hands. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mohammad Siraj still don't get a chance . Dravid and KL Rahul have blood on their hands.

