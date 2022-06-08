"Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home" - KL Rahul on missing T20 series against South Africa

Indian opener KL Rahul has expressed his disappointment at not being able to play in the upcoming five-game T20 series against South Africa, starting on June 9 (Thursday).

The right-handed batter, who was set to lead the Men in Blue, took to Twitter to put out a statement.

Just 24 hours before the series opener in Delhi, it came to light that KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav will miss the rubber due to injuries. The Karnataka opener has a right groin injury, while spin-bowler Yadav injured himself batting in the nets.

The BCCI issued a statement saying that the duo will report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and treatment by the medical team.

Rahul did not attend India's practice session on Tuesday and a source stated the following regarding the same, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"He felt pain and he was checked on Wednesday morning. The team management decided that as a measure of precaution, as well keeping the England series in mind, he will be withdrawn from the South Africa series."

The 30-year old released a statement via Twitter which read:

"Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon"

It has also emerged that his injury was a recurring issue and the reason Rahul missed the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper went for scans earlier this year, but nothing serious got detected and he ended up playing the full IPL 2022 season. The right-hander's availability remains uncertain for the England tour in July.

Rishabh Pant to replace KL Rahul as captain

In KL Rahul's absence, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will don the captain's hat, with Hardik Pandya named as his deputy.

In the pre-match press conference, the 24-year-old southpaw vowed to give his 100 per cent in the role and said he felt privileged to lead on his home ground.

"It is a great feeling to get an opportunity like this in my hometown. I will try to make the most of it and give my 100 per cent. It feels good to be appointed as captain. It did not come under good circumstances but at the same time, I am happy.

"I would like to thank BCCI for giving me this opportunity to lead the Indian side. I will try to make the most of it."

While Pant has captained the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL, it will be the first time he will lead the national team.

