KL Rahul visits Sri Mookambika Temple to seek blessings ahead of Test series against England

Team India cricketer KL Rahul recently visited Sri Mookambika Temple in Udupi to seek the blessings of Goddess Mookambika Devi ahead of the upcoming Test series against England.

Rahul was last seen on the field during the 2-match Test series in South Africa earlier this month. The wicketkeeper-batsman was ignored for the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan as the selectors opted to give a chance to Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma in a wicket-keeping role.

KL Rahul led the ODI side to a 2-1 series victory in South Africa and then played the two Test matches as wicket-keeper at the number 6 position in the batting line-up. He adapted to the new role well and did a fine job behind the stumps. Rahul also hit a magnificent century in the Centurion Test to prove his batting form.

The 31-year-old will be one of the key batters for India during the upcoming Tests versus England at home due to his current form. Ahead of the series, Rahul was seen at Sri Mookambika Temple in Udupi.

"I think it's going to be a huge plus for India"- Sanjay Bangar backs KL Rahul to continue in middle-order in Test cricket

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Banagar recently vouched for KL Rahul to continue as a middle-order batter in Test cricket and opined that the move would benefit the team a lot. While speaking recently on Star Sports, Bangar said:

"If he has to continue playing in that particular position, I think it's going to be a huge plus for India because he is a stroke player. He has batted at various positions and he can bat very well with the tail.

He continued:

"We have seen this not only in Test cricket but in other formats of the game as well. So all those things put together indeed make KL Rahul a capable No. 6 who can put India in winning situations in Test matches."

