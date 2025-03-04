KL Rahul warmly hugs emotional fan after India's 4-wicket win in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

An Indian fan invaded the pitch and hugged KL Rahul after the Men in Blue's thrilling four-wicket victory over Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. Rahul played an important knock in the run chase, remaining unbeaten on 42 off 34 balls.

Ad

The keeper-batter finished things off in style, hitting a stunning six over long on off Glenn Maxwell's bowling in the 49th over. India successfully chased down the 265-run target to book a berth in the final.

Soon after Rahul's match-winning six, a spectator entered the playing field and ran towards him. The visibly emotional fan hugged the 32-year-old, who hugged him back, making it a wholesome moment.

You can watch the clip of the incident below:

Ad

Trending

Ad

India have now won four back-to-back matches. They became the first team to qualify for the final. The summit clash will take place at the same venue on Sunday, March 9.

After electing to bat first, Australia were bowled out for 264. Steve Smith and Alex Carey hit impressive half-centuries, scoring 73 and 61, respectively. For India, Mohammad Shami bagged three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy took two scalps apiece.

Ace batter Virat Kohli was the top performer with the bat in the chase and was adjudged the Player of the Match. He missed out on a well-deserved century, losing his wicket after a wonderful 84-run knock off 98 balls.

Ad

"Definitely deserves a shield for the clutch innings" - Dodda Ganesh on KL Rahul's batting exploits in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former Karnataka and India cricketer Dodda Ganesh responded to a journalist's old tweet about KL Rahul after the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. During India's last group stage match against New Zealand, the reporter suggested that the team management was shielding Rahul from tough situations.

Ad

Replying to the tweet after Rahul's fantastic innings in the semifinal, Ganesh wrote on X:

"KL Rahul definitely deserves a shield for the clutch innings he played today in a tight chase."

Expand Tweet

New Zealand and South Africa will lock horns in the second semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. The winner of the encounter will compete with India in the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback