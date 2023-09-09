"KL Rahul will have to wait" - Aakash Chopra wants India to persist with Ishan Kishan in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash vs Pakistan

Aakash Chopra wants India to persist with Ishan Kishan and not bring KL Rahul back into their playing XI for their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Pakistan.

The two arch-rivals will lock horns at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10. While Rahul wasn't available for the Men in Blue's first two games of the tournament due to a niggle, Kishan scored an 81-ball 82 while batting at No. 5 in the Group A game between the two sides.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra acknowledged that Rahul needs to be given an opportunity. However, he wants the Karnataka wicketkeeper-batter to wait on the sidelines for the time being, saying:

"The question will be whether Ishan Kishan or KL Rahul will play. Ideally, if you have kept KL Rahul in the provisional squad for the World Cup, at some stage you have to play him, so you can play him now."

The former Indian opener added:

"However, can you drop Ishan Kishan? You cannot do it now. KL Rahul will have to wait for now because I am not going to touch either Shreyas Iyer or Ishan Kishan in this match, and I am not going to say anything about Hardik Pandya as well."

The Indian team management will certainly be in a dilemma in choosing two among Kishan, Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. While the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter has staked his claim for a middle-order berth with his knock against Pakistan, the latter two need to spend time in the middle after extended injury layoffs.

"You will actually find out whether he is well-suited for that stage or not" - Aakash Chopra wants Ishan Kishan to bat at No. 5

Ishan Kishan walked out to bat in the 10th over in the group game against Pakistan. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra wants Ishan Kishan to continue to bat at No. 5 with the hope that he could be tested while starting his innings in the middle overs. He explained:

"You might have to go with an almost identical team in this match as far as batting is concerned. I want you to keep Ishan once again at No. 5, because assuming he gets to bat around the 30th or 32nd over, then you will actually find out whether he is well-suited for that stage or not."

The reputed commentator feels the youngster will seal his spot ahead of KL Rahul if he performs well while starting his innings around the 30th over. He stated:

"Prima facie, when you see from a distance, it seems like if you get to straightaway bat in the 30th over, then KL Rahul is a better option between the two. If Ishan gets to bat in the 30th over and plays as well as he did when he got to bat in the powerplay in the last match, then Ishan Kishan."

Chopra pointed out that Kishan's current form and him providing a left-handed option in the middle overs will work to his advantage. However, he concluded by observing that it wouldn't imply the end of the road for Rahul as India still have few matches where they could give him chances.

Poll : Should Ishan Kishan continue to play ahead of KL Rahul? Yes No 0 votes