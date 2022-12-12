KL Rahul: “You are going to see a lot of aggressive cricket from our side”

KL Rahul, Team India’s captain for the first Test against Bangladesh, has declared that fans will get to witness a lot of aggressive cricket in the upcoming red-ball series. He said that the team will not go in with any predetermined mindset, but will look to adapt as per the situation of the game.

Having lost the one-dayers 1-2, Team India will next take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series. The first game will be played in Chattogram from December 14 to 18, while the second match will be held in Dhaka from December 22 to 26.

Rahul has been named captain for the first Test since regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out due to a thumb injury. At a press conference ahead of the opening Test, Rahul was asked about the mindset with which India will approach the red-ball games. He replied:

“We won’t go in with any set mindset. There is a history of a certain venue. You look at the numbers and you take certain pointers from that. Every session, the demand of the team will be different, so we will assess that. One thing is for sure - you are going to see a lot of aggressive cricket from our side.”

India’s last match in red-ball cricket was the rescheduled Test against England in Birmingham in July. Despite dominating the game for most part, they ended up losing the contest by seven wickets.

“I don’t think its reckless cricket” - KL Rahul praises England’s Test approach

While debating over modern-day Test cricket, England’s “Bazball” approach is bound to come into discussion. Rahul was also asked for his views on the Englishmen’s aggressive tactics in the traditional format of the game. Praising the team, he commented:

“It’s how you view it. I don’t think its reckless cricket. They have a certain mindset. They have thought about it and they back their players, who are doing the job for the team. That’s what matters.”

The 30-year-old also admitted that he is following the historic Test series between England and Pakistan, and described the contest as very exciting. Rahul stated:

“It’s really exciting watching these two Test matches. I have been watching the games and it is really exciting to watch Test cricket being played like that - very fearless and aggressive. That’s worked for them (England). Each team has their own way. We can always learn a thing or two.”

England beat Pakistan by 26 runs in Multan on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

