“Klass act” – Fans react as Heinrich Klaasen slams 109 off 67 balls in ENG vs SA 2023 World Cup match

South Africa middle order batter Heinrich Klassen gave a beating to defending champions England in the 2023 World Cup match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (October 21).

The right-handed batter smashed 109 runs off 67 balls, including four sixes and 12 boundaries. He shared a 151-run partnership with Marco Jansen for the sixth wicket.

Klaasen has been in sensational form with the bat in 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter has amassed over 1500 runs in 45 ODIs, including four tons. He recently smashed 174 off 83 against England in the bilateral series at home.

In the 2023 World Cup, Klaasen has now amassed 198 runs in four matches at an average of 49.50 so far. He will look to continue his exploits as the Proteas eye their maiden trophy.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) lauded Heinrich Klaasen for his exploits with the bat against England in the marquee ICC tournament. Legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

"Klass act by Klaasen!! He is extremely good at picking the length early and does it better than most. Initially, Marco played sensibly and later attacked brutally. Key partnership to take SA to 399."

England stutter in response to South Africa's mammoth total in the 2023 World Cup match

A clinical batting performance helped South Africa post 399/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Apart from Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks (85), Marco Jansen (75*) and Rassie van der Dussen (60) chipped in with quality contributions as well. The Stand-in captain Aiden Markram also contributed 42.

Reece Topley was the most successful bowler for England with figures of 3/88. Meanwhile, Gus Atkinson and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, England were 74/6 after 13 overs, with David Willey and Adil Rashid at the crease.

Lungi Ngidi provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Jonny Bairstow (10 off 12). Then, Marco Jansen sent back Dawid Malan (6 off 11) and Joe Root (2 off 6) cheaply.

Kagiso Rabada got the big fish as Ben Stokes was caught and bowled for five runs.

Gerald Coetzee also joined the party with wickets of Harry Brook (17) and captain Jos Buttler (15).

Both South Africa and England were coming off the back of losses against Afghanistan (by 69 runs) and the Netherlands (by 38 runs) in their last World Cup game.

The Proteas will next play Bangladesh at the same venue on October 24. England, on the other hand, will face Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 26.

