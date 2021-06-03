Knew the rules, never thought it would get to it: Lockie Ferguson on boundary count deciding 2019 World Cup winner

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has admitted that his side were informed of the controversial boundary count rule at the start of the 2019 World Cup.

Lockie Ferguson, however, added that neither him nor anyone else had imagined that the World Cup would actually be decided on that bizarre rule.

New Zealand competed admirably against England in the World Cup final at Lord’s. After the 50-over scores were tied, both teams registered identical scores in the Super Over as well.

Rather shockingly, England were declared world champions on the basis of having hit more fours. Reflecting on the ruling, Lockie Ferguson told Cricket Life Stories during a YouTube interaction:

“In fairness, we got told the rules at the start of the competition. So we knew the Super Over rules, the boundary count things and stuff like that. Admittedly, when I heard the rules right at the start of the competition, I really didn’t think much of it because I didn’t think it would get to that stage. I don’t think anyone would have.”

New Zealand scored 241 for 8 batting first in the 2019 World Cup final at Lord’s, after which England responded with 241 all out.

England scored 15 in the Super Over, meaning the Kiwis had to score one more to lift their maiden World Cup.

We were witnessing a phenomenal ICC Cricket World Cup Final at Lord's 🏏 while the drama continued unfolding on Centre Court, just 11 miles away at @Wimbledon 🎾



This day in July 2019 truly was a special day in sports history!pic.twitter.com/V6a1eNoj5T — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2020

Batters were told we need to win the Super Over: Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson revealed that the team began thinking about the boundary count rule when they headed back to the pavilion after bowling their Super Over.

The batters were clearly told that they needed to win the Super Over for the team as a tie wouldn’t do. Sharing details of the dressing room scenario, Lockie Ferguson revealed:

“When we bowled the Super Over and went inside, the batters were sort of let known that we need to win this game, not just draw it. We need to win the Super Over. So that’s when we sort of had the understanding that we had to get the runs to win the game and it wouldn’t go into another Super Over.”

On the fairness of the boundary count rule, Lockie Ferguson opined:

“There’s been so much discussion about the ruling, and how it wasn’t fair. And sure, there’s a very big argument for the fact that the game was tied in the World Cup final and, maybe, boundary count is not the option. But also, those were the rules leading into the game. We all knew the rules going into the game. Of course, we didn’t think it was going to get to that point where we drew the Super Over as well.”

Lockie Ferguson claimed 3 for 50 with the ball for New Zealand in the final. However, Ben Stokes’ unbeaten 84 saw England tie the clash.

England were eventually declared world champions on boundary count, as the Super Over could also not separate the two World Cup finalists.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar