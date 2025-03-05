"Kohli was batting with him, but who was looking more assured?" - Aakash Chopra lauds Indian batter's knock in 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Shreyas Iyer for playing a crucial knock in the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final win against Australia. He noted that the middle-order batter was looking more assured than Player of the Match Virat Kohli when the duo were batting together in the middle.

India bowled Australia out for 264 in the first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. Shreyas scored 45 runs off 62 deliveries in the chase as Rohit Sharma and company registered a four-wicket win with 11 deliveries to spare to book their berth in the final at the same venue on Sunday, March 9.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener praised Shreyas for inflicting Alex Carey's (61 off 57) crucial run-out and playing a controlled knock in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final.

"Iyer is fire. How well he bats. This time even the run-out. The total would have 100 percent gone to 284 instead of 264 without his direct to get Alex Carey run-out because Alex Carey was batting beautifully. He was carrying the team forward. He came slightly out of syllabus as we were scared of Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Josh Inglis," he said (13:45).

"So the fast flat throw that hit the stumps, I said wow. He also took a catch in the deep. Then when he comes to bat, he is Shreyas Mr Consistent Iyer. Kohli was batting with him, but who was looking more assured - Shreyas Iyer. Who was controlling the game - Shreyas Iyer," Chopra added.

Shreyas Iyer added 91 runs for the third wicket with Virat Kohli after India were reduced to 43/2 in the eighth over. The latter scored 84 runs off 98 deliveries with the help of five fours.

"He jumped down the track and hit whenever he wanted" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer's strokeplay in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final

Shreyas Iyer struck three fours during his 45-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Shreyas Iyer exhibited supreme confidence during his innings in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final.

"He jumped down the track and hit whenever he wanted. He played the sweep shots whenever he wanted. The kind of confidence with which he is playing, looks like he has been outstanding. He is batting differently consistently," he said (14:50).

The cricketer-turned-analyst added that the Mumbaikar has been on a run-scoring spree since the start of the preceding ODI series against England.

"His contribution is absolutely immense. It started against England in Nagpur and is continuing. He got out early in one innings against Bangladesh. He was unfortunate not to score a fifty. He got slightly relaxed because Kohli was at the other end," Chopra observed.

Shreyas Iyer has amassed 376 runs at an average of 53.71 in seven innings in 2025. The 15-run knock in India's 2025 Champions Trophy Group A clash against Bangladesh is the only time he has scored less than 40 runs in an innings this year.

