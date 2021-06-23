"Kohli finished!"- Fans roast Virat Kohli after yet another failure

Virat Kohli once again failed to make a mark as he was dismissed for the second time in two innings by speedster Kyle Jamieson. The Indian captain was caught behind as he made a needless poke at a delivery well outside off-stump.

On a day when the winners of the World Test Championship will be decided, Virat Kohli simply had to bat out the first session to give India a chance at the trophy. However, that hope was dashed by Jamieson, who is getting better with every spell.

Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli's failure

Jamieson's big booming inswinger was becoming a concern for Virat Kohli and it was surely playing on his mind. After being rapped on the back leg once, the 32-year-old seemed to be waiting for that delivery. But just then, the ball held its line and Kohli edged it behind to BJ Watling.

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Reserve Day

Fans were disappointed to see yet another failure for Virat Kohli with the bat. The Indian skipper hasn't scored an international hundred since November 2019 and many were hoping for him to end his drought on the final day of the ongoing WTC cycle.

Kohli's failure also allowed many fans to take a dig at him for failing to deliver in big games. Here's how Twitter reacted:

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara started the day for India with the hope of building a lengthy partnership to take the game away from New Zealand. However, the possibility of a batting collapse was always on the cards and Jamieson sent a few jitters into the Indian camp when he sent Virat Kohli packing.

Pujara soon followed and India are in a spot of bother, clinging on with great difficulty. Only time will tell if they will be able to save the game or concede the WTC final to New Zealand

