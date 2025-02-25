Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was among the celebrities in attendance for India's 2025 Champions Trophy match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. During the encounter, she was seen doing the hook step of her song 'Dabidi Dibidi' from the film 'Daaku Maharaaj' with social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry.

Orry shared a video of the dance on his Instagram account. He pinned a comment on the post that caught the attention of many fans. The comment went viral on social media and has garnered over 78,000 likes, at the time of writing.

The pinned comment on Orry's post read:

"Kohli made 100, but daku maharaj made 105 Crore 😮‍💨."

India's ace batter Virat Kohli ended a 466-day ODI century drought as he completed his 51st ton in the format. He remained unbeaten on 100, helping the Men in Blue chase down a 242-run target and clinch a comfortable six-wicket win over their arch-rivals Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that Urvashi Rautela grabbed headlines by bringing in the box office collection of 'Daaku Maharaaj' and her expensive jewellery on being asked to comment on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. Here's what she said in an interview with ANI (quoted by NDTV):

"It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed Rs 105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

Rautela's comments sparked a meme fest on social media. The 31-year-old has been subjected to trolling as well for bragging about the film's collection on several occasions.

Urvashi Rautela celebrated her birthday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Urvashi Rautela turned 31 on Tuesday, February 25. However, her celebrations began early as she received a surprise cake during the India-Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match.

She shared a video on her Instagram account where she can be seen accepting the birthday cake and waving to fans. The actress captioned the post:

"Thank you for birthday surprise my 💓."

India have qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals. They kicked off their campaign with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan. The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on New Zealand in their final group-stage match on Sunday, March 2.

