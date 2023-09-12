"Kohli's century was important but KL Rahul's century was even more important" - Aakash Chopra lauds wicketkeeper-batter's knock vs Pakistan

Aakash Chopra has lauded KL Rahul for making the most of his opportunity by scoring a century in India's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Pakistan.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 111 off 106 deliveries as Rohit Sharma and Co. set a massive 357-run target for the Men in Green in Colombo on Monday, September 11. The seven-time champions then bowled out Babar Azam and Co. for a paltry 128 to register a comprehensive 228-run win.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rahul's hundred was more crucial than Player of the Match Virat Kohli's unbeaten 122-run knock. He stated:

"Kohli's century was important but KL Rahul's century was even more important because KL Rahul was not going to play this match at all. It was a disaster that a guy got injured, that's Shreyas Iyer, and he suddenly got a chance."

The former Indian opener highlighted that the stylish batter's maximum off Shadab Khan's bowling was a reflection of the quality he possesses. He elaborated:

"Learn from this player how to turn a calamity into an opportunity. He hit a six against the spin after dancing down the track off Shadab Khan's bowling. That six shows why this team invests so much in him and why we say as a broken record that Kamal Lajawab Rahul is a quality player."

Rahul was originally not supposed to be a part of India's playing XI for the Pakistan game. He was drafted into the side at the last moment as Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the game due to back spasms.

"He bats extremely beautifully" - Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul

KL Rahul struck 12 fours and two sixes during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra praised KL Rahul for increasing the scoring rate at the right moment. He said:

"When he bats, he bats extremely beautifully. He was batting well on the 10th as well and he did that on the 11th too. He timed the acceleration properly and took the team beyond 350."

The renowned commentator reckons the wicketkeeper-batter might have sealed his place as India's No. 4 batter with Monday's knock. He explained:

"He has settled the No. 4 debate for the time being. The truth is that Ishan Kishan was at No. 5 but wasn't going to come to bat because you want to send Hardik Pandya after the 35th over. That is why you also saw KL Rahul keeping."

Shreyas Iyer was earmarked as India's preferred No. 4 batter heading into the Asia Cup. However, his back issues coupled with Rahul and Ishan Kishan's excellent knocks in the last two games against Pakistan might make it difficult for the Mumbaikar to get a place in the first XI.

