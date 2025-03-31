Kraigg Braithwaite steps down as West Indies' Test captain, new T20I skipper appointed

West Indies' Test skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has stepped down from his role effective immediately even as the upcoming home season is fast approaching. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that they will appoint a new captain in the coming weeks.

Having taken charge of the red-ball side in 2017, the opening batter has captained them in 39 Tests but has won only 10 and sustained losses in 22 of them. In those Tests, the Barbadian has accumulated 2,348 runs at 31.72 with four centuries, with a best knock of 182. Brathwaite is also only two shy of his 100th Test and could be the last West Indian cricketer to reach the landmark for a while.

CWI stated that the 32-year-old has stepped down to give way to a new leader and allow him to settle down into the role.

"Kraigg Brathwaite has officially stepped down as Test captain, having first indicated his intention to do so to CWI leadership earlier this year ahead of the completion of the West Indies' successful tour of Pakistan. Understanding the importance of continuity, Brathwaite wanted to ensure the team had a period of transition before his departure. As a result, he has submitted his resignation ahead of the home series against Australia, giving the new leadership time to establish itself. This series will be particularly special, allowing Brathwaite, who is two matches shy of 100 Test matches, to double down on his batting without added responsibility."

Brathwaite's most telling achievement was scripting a stunning Test win over Australia at the Gabba last year. Along with that, he captained the Caribbean side to a series draw in Pakistan early this year and a 1-0 victory at home over England.

"His leadership has left a strong foundation" - Darren Sammy on West Indies hard-hitter

Darren Sammy. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, coach Darren Sammy has announced that Shai Hope will take over from Rovman Powell as the T20I skipper as he feels the former has done a sensational job for the 50-over side. Sammy stated:

"I have expressed to him [Powell] that he ought to feel dignified by his contributions to West Indies cricket, as he has played a crucial role in elevating our T20 team to new heights. His leadership has left a strong foundation, and we are grateful for his efforts. Shai is a strong believer in team performances, and his meticulous preparation, coupled with his calm and composed demeanour under pressure, makes him an ideal leader at this stage."

West Indies' Test series against Australia begins on June 25 in Barbados.

