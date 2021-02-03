Kris Srikkanth backs Team India to dominate England at home

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth believes that Team India starts as the overwhelming favorite to beat England in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series. Even though England recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 in an away series, Srikkanth feels the hosts will dominate the Joe Root-led outfit.

The India vs England Test series will determine the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship. New Zealand have already secured their place in the summit clash and will face either of India, Australia, or England.

Kris Srikkanth, who played 43 Tests for India, has termed the home side as 'clear favorites' against England. Talking to Gulf News over the phone on Wednesday (February 3), Kris Srikkanth offered his views on the upcoming series and said:

"If a third team of India can beat Australia at their backyard, I feel they will go into the series as clear favourites.’’

#KrisSrikkanth, who knows a thing or two about the Chennai wicket, tells @gulf_news that India has the edge in the #indiavsEngland series. @GBGulf1 https://t.co/2KmB4v3TKc — Gulf News Sport (@GulfNewsSport) February 3, 2021

Team India has an excellent record in home Test matches. The last time India lost a home series was back in 2012/13 when England beat them 2-1 under Sir Alastair Cook's leadership.

Kris Srikkanth recalls Team India's historic run chase at Chepauk ahead of the first Test

Sachin Tendulkar shone for Team India in the 2008 Chennai Test

Chepauk will host the first two Tests between India and England. Before the series gets underway, Kris Srikkanth remembered how India recorded their highest successful run chase in a home Test at this venue in 2008.

England set a 387-run target for the hosts in that game. Some brilliant performances from Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh guided India home with six wickets in hand.

Srikkanth called it his best India vs England memory at Chepauk and said:

‘It has to be the one in 2008 when Sachin (Tendulkar) scored that amazing century and India chased down a massive target of 387 runs. Virender Sehwag (he scored 83) gave us a fiery start on a turning track, which was followed by a fabulous partnership between Sachin (103 not out) and Yuvraj Singh (85). Sachin’s knock also shattered the myth that he could never score on a winning cause.’’