"I would go for either Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Sai Sudharsan" - 1983 World Cup winner snubs Sanju Samson as first-choice opener for Asia Cup 2025

Former India opener and ex-selector Kris Srikkanth feels that either Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Sai Sudharsan should open the innings with Abhishek Sharma instead of Sanju Samson in Asia Cup 2025. Srikkanth opined that Samson's weakness against the short ball was exposed in the home series against England, adding that other sides could also exploit the same.

Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2025 is likely to be picked in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. While most experts that reckon that Samson and Abhishek would be the first-choice openers for the T20 event in the UAE, Srikkanth feels otherwise.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka', the 1983 World Cup winner commented that India must not stick to the opening pair of Samson and Abhishek and try out either 14-year-old Suryavanshi or Sai Sudharsan. He commented:

"Sanju Samson was found wanting against the short ball against England. According to me, it's doubtful that he will open. If I was a selector, Abhishek Sharma would be my No. 1 choice. No. 2, I would go for either Vaibhav Suryavanshi or Sai Sudharsan."

Praising Suryavanshi, who had a sensational IPL 2025 for Rajasthan Royals (RR) and has continued his impressive form in U-19 cricket, the 65-year-old added:

"I would have Vaibhav Suryavanshi in my 15-member T20 World Cup squad as well. He is playing brilliantly."

Srikkanth further opined that Samson could still find a place in the playing XI, but that would as a keeper-batter if he is picked ahead of Jitesh Sharma. He said:

"Sai Sudharsan is the Orange Cap holder. He has been doing very well and Yashasvi Jaiswal as well. So, one of Sudharsan, Suryavanshi or Jaiswal should open with Abhishek. That would be my choice. This is a very competitive world. The choice can be between Samson and Jitesh Sharma as the keeper-batter."

"I will also bring in Shreyas Iyer. Shreyas, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are certainties," he concluded.

Samson managed only 51 runs in five innings during India's previous T20I assignment against England in January-February 2025. As for Abhishek, he was the leading run-getter, with 279 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 219.68.

Sanju Samson had an impressive run in T20Is in 2024

While Samson struggled in the five-match home series against England, he excelled in the T20I format in 2024. In 12 innings, the Kerala stumper smashed 436 runs at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 180.16, with the aid of three hundreds and one half-century.

The right-hander hit 111 off 47 balls against Bangladesh in Hyderabad and followed it up with 107 off 50 against South Africa in Durban. He also smashed 109* off 56 deliveries against the Proteas in Johannesburg.

