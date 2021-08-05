Krunal Pandya returns to India after quarantining in Sri Lanka 

All-rounder Krunal Pandya has landed in India after testing negative for COVID-19. He was the first player in the Indian contingent to contract the virus and had to miss the second and third T20Is against Sri Lanka along with his close contacts.

Pandya completed his mandatory isolation period in the Emerald Isle and returned two negative RT-PCR results to make his way back to India. The rest of the team, barring Pandya's close contacts, left Sri Lanka after the T20I series ended on July 30. Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal were revealed to be in close touch with Krunal Pandya before he tested positive.

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav were able to leave for England to join the Test squad after testing negative in Colombo.

The footage of Krunal Pandya exiting Mumbai Airport after landing in India was shared by a media outlet.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Krishnappa Gowtham are the only remaining members of the team left in Sri Lanka. They will be subjected to two RT-PCR tests on Thursday. If tested negative, the duo will be allowed to return home.

Krunal Pandya missed the last two T20Is

Due to the bio-bubble breach that resulted in Krunal Pandya being infected, eight other Indian players were put in isolation. While the all-rounder was shifted to a different hotel altogether, the other players were placed in the same hotel, but isolated from the rest of the squad.

Couldn’t have asked for a better start 💪🙏 Ready for the next one 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lJD9LuCPvB — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 25, 2021

As a result, India had to field a relatively inexperienced playing eleven in the second and third T20Is against Sri Lanka. The debutants failed to live up to their billing on sluggish surfaces and the Islanders went on to win both fixtures to take the series 2-1.

Krunal Pandya is in contention for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad and will next be seen in action during the second leg of the IPL in the UAE.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra