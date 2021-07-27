SL vs IND 2021: Second T20I postponed after Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19 

Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been postponed. The player returned with a positive result today and the fixture is slated to be played tomorrow (July 28).

Pandya is the second Indian player to have tested positive for the virus recently, with Rishabh Pant succumbing to it in England during their break. There are said to be a total of eight players who have come in close contact with the all-rounder.

#TeamIndia win the 1st #SLvIND T20I by 38 runs 💪



We go 1-0 in the series 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9FfFbx2TTZ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2021

Krunal Pandya has competed in two ODIs and the lone T20I in the series so far. He picked up the wicket of Minod Bhanuka while India defended a total of 165.

Pandya to undergo isolation for a few days

Krunal Pandya is expected to be put under isolation while the contingent is expected to be tested again before they take to the field.

Couldn’t have asked for a better start 💪🙏 Ready for the next one 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lJD9LuCPvB — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 25, 2021

An employee of Sri Lankan Cricket associated with the media contracted the virus which led to the press box operations being shut down for the first T20I.

Batting coach Grant Flower, a team analyst and a reserve batsman also tested positive for the virus after the Sri Lankan contingent arrived back from England. Both the squads had to undergo quarantine before they clashed in the ODI series.

The reshuffling of the dates will ensure that the third and final T20I fixture will also be played at a revised date.

The visitors secured a 38-run victory in the first T20 at the R Premadasa Stadium. Riding on heroics from Suryakumar Yadav with the bat, the team posted 164 on the board despite a lack of pyrotechnics towards the end.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up a four-wicket haul to clean up the tail as spin twins Rahul Chahar and debutant Varun Chakravarthy held the fort.

