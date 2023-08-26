KSCA Maharaja T20 Trophy 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings after Shivamogga Lions vs Hubli Tigers, Match 26

Bengaluru Blasters and Hubli Tigers emerged victorious in the Maharaja T20 Trophy on 25th August 2023 at Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Blasters defended 212 against Mysuru Warriors in the first match of the doubleheader on Friday. Batting first, Bengaluru Blasters lost Jasper early to Suchith. However, Dega Nischal and Mayank Agarwal turned things around for the team.

After Nischal's dismissal for 29, Shubhang Hegde made 24. Mayank Agarwal, on the other hand, smashed 105 from 57 balls with 9 fours and 6 sixes. He helped the team reach 212 in their 20 overs. Suchith was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets for Mysuru Warriors.

In return, Mysuru Warriors began the innings well, thanks to Karthik. He smashed a 30-ball 70 to keep the team in the hunt. However, he did not have the support from the other end as the team fell 10 runs short of the target. Mohsin Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the Bengaluru Blasters with four wickets.

In the second match of the day, the Hubli Tigers defeated the Shivamogga Lions to win by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller.

Shivamogga Lions lost wickets at regular intervals while batting first. Only Kranthi Kumar (25-ball 34) and Shreyas Gopal (31-ball 31) scored big for the team as they managed only 130. Manvanth Kumar and Santokh Singh grabbed two wickets each for the Hubli Tigers.

In return, Shreyas Gopal bowled well to remove the top-order of Hubli Tigers. Vasuki Koushik, Kranthi Kumar, and Pranav Bhatia also grabbed a wicket each, helping Shivamogga Lions to stay in the contest. However, Krishnan Shrijith made a 41-ball 50 and took the team over the line.

Hubli Tigers continue to stay on top of the table

Hubli Tigers continues to top the points table with seven wins from nine matches. Mysuru Warriors are in the second spot with five wins and four losses from their nine matches. Gulbarga Mystics are placed third with five wins and three losses from their eight matches.

Mangalore Dragons have four wins and as many losses in eight matches and are in the fourth spot. Shivamogga Lions, who suffered a loss on Friday, are in the fifth spot with four wins and five losses.

Bengaluru Blasters are in the sixth spot with one win and eight losses. The team finally opened their account on Friday after suffering eight straight losses.