"Kuch nahi badla yaar!" - Fans disappointed by India's batting collapse in Colombo

Team India have suffered an incredible collapse and have been bowled out for 225 in the 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka. At one point, the visitors were 157-3 and looked to be in complete control to take their score to around the 270-300 run mark. However, they went on to lose their last 7 wickets for just 68 runs and set Sri Lanka a target of 226 to salvage a consolation win.

Suryakumar Yadav and Manish Pandey did steady the Indian ship and were setting a base for them to accelerate later. But Sri Lanka's spinners came into play and triggered an Indian collapse.

Fans disappointed by India's batting collapse

Fans on Twitter were disappointed that Indian batting had to surrender in such meek fashion. Some still believe that India can win the game given Sri Lanka's weak batting. Here is how they reacted to India's batting collapse.

Suryakumar Yadav's International Cricket Career so far:-



In T20s

•57(31).

•32(17).



In ODIs

•31*(20).

•53(44).

•40(37).



Suryakumar Yadav is giving a statement with each of his innings. He played Amazingly well. He deserve as permanent member in this team. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/8758AUQbkZ — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 23, 2021

Finally we can get to see how capable Rahul Chahar is with the bat. #INDvSL — Chiggy Viggy (@IdlySambhar) July 23, 2021

Praveen Jayawickrama gets Hardik Pandya. Now he became game changer for Sri Lanka in this match. So far, he picked wicket of Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya. #INDvSL — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) July 23, 2021

#INDvsSL

Me (went out bcoz match is stopped,came back & looking at the score):- pic.twitter.com/18miq62sFL — ᵃ (@aqqu___) July 23, 2021

#INDvsSL

Navdeep Saini after his ODI average reaches more than 100: pic.twitter.com/xKp3iA2WRb — ayush (@ayush__007_) July 23, 2021

After watching India's batting collapse



Indian Fans and Main Team:#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/t7BWn2ZoKe — Tanishq Ganu (@smart__leaks) July 23, 2021

Two minutes silence for all of us

We were expected Prithvi Shaw's 200 and India's 400 while batting first 😭 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) July 23, 2021

This surface is turning big for finger spinners, it’s a more difficult surface than the first two games. Won’t be surprised if India actually defend this — Dweplea (@dweplea) July 23, 2021

The classic England approach. https://t.co/Srhcc3lnMJ — Naman Agarwal (@CoverDrivenFor4) July 23, 2021

The Indian middle-order failed to negotiate Sri Lankan spin for a second game running. Akila Dananjaya was brilliant as he dismissed a dangerous-looking Suryakumar Yadav by trapping him in front.

Dananjaya also picked up the wicket of Krishnappa Gowtham as he failed to negotiate a full toss and was struck in front too. Nitish Rana was Dananjaya's third scalp as even the southpaw failed to make a mark.

Praveen Jayawickrama was also impressive in his first game of the series. He broke the partnership between Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey and sent both packing. He also picked up the prized scalp of Hardik Pandya, who was looking good while he was at the crease.

Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini did show some resistance and added 29 runs for the 9th wicket. But they were bundled out soon after and Sri Lanka will fancy their chances of winning the game.

The pitch has a bit of turn on offer and India would certainly not count themselves out after the game their late heroics the other night in Colombo.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee