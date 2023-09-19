"Kuch zyaada hi rest dene lage ho"- Top 10 funny memes after BCCI announces Team India squad for ODI series against Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) formally announced India's squads for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Australia on Monday, September 18.

The selectors tried to manage the workload of the senior players amidst the busy schedule and rested Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav for the first two games.

In their absence, KL Rahul will lead the side in those games. Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma might get some game time in the middle order ahead of the World Cup. Ruturaj Gaikwad has earned a call-back into the squad for the two games.

The quartet will return to the Indian squad for the last ODI of the series, which includes all the players selected for the World Cup.

Cricket fans were puzzled to see crucial players being rested for the series with only a couple of weeks left for the mega tournament.

The absence of players like Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson also upset a few fans. They resorted to social media platforms to express their views by sharing hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Team India's squads and schedule for the ODI series against Australia

Squad for first two ODIs against Australia: KL Rahul (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar

Squad for 3rd ODI against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin

Here is the complete schedule of the three-match ODI series against Australia:

1st ODI: September 22 - Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 1.30 PM IST

2nd ODI: September 24 - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 1.30 PM IST

3rd ODI: September 27 - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 1.30 PM IST

Are you satisfied with the selection calls made for the series? Let us know your views in the comments section.