"Kulcha returns on the field" - Yuzvendra Chahal reacts as he reunites with Kuldeep Yadav in India's victory over New Zealand

The famed combination of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal reunited through the course of India's victory over New Zealand in the third ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

The duo, fondly dubbed KulCha by fans, formed a lethal wicket-taking combination for the Men in Blue in white-ball cricket a few years ago. A dwindling of fortunes and team combination requirements post the 2019 ODI World Cup meant that the pair's presence on the field became sporadic.

The final ODI against New Zealand in Indore saw the two wrist-spinners combine for five wickets as India successfully completed a clean sweep. Chahal took to his official Instagram handle soon after the game to share a picture with 'his brother' Kuldeep.

He captioned the post:

"Kulcha returns on the field...Loved bowling alongside my brother today"

India top the ICC ODI Rankings after 90-run win over New Zealand in Indore

Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, India made a couple of changes for the dead rubber in Indore. With seamers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami rested, it opened the door for Umran Malik and Chahal to return to the XI.

Asked to bat first, the hosts rode on a 212-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill to post a massive total of 385/9 in their 50 overs. Both openers struck centuries while Hardik Pandya applied the finishing touches with a 38-ball 54.

Devon Conway blazed away to a sublime century of his own as the Blackcaps were on course to chase it down. Despite Conway's 100-ball 138, Shardul Thakur broke the back of the Kiwi batting lineup with a three-wicket burst to derail the chase.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



No.1 ranked in T20Is

No.1 ranked in ODIs



#CricketTwitter #indvsnz Team India clinched the no.1 spot in ICC Men’s team ODI ranking with a 3-0 win against New ZealandNo.1 ranked in T20IsNo.1 ranked in ODIs Team India clinched the no.1 spot in ICC Men’s team ODI ranking with a 3-0 win against New Zealand 🔥🇮🇳No.1 ranked in T20Is ✅No.1 ranked in ODIs ✅#CricketTwitter #indvsnz https://t.co/U90oUiXnxR

Kuldeep picked up 3/62 off his nine overs while Chahal wrapped things up with the last two wickets to seal a dominant win and a 3-0 sweep in India's favor. The result has seen India surge to the top of the ICC ODI rankings.

Should India field the KulCha combination regularly? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: "Kitne saal baad khel rhe h saath ye?" - Fans react as India pick Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for 3rd ODI vs NZ

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : Should Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal play together in India's ODI XI? Yes No 0 votes