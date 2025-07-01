"Kuldeep must play" - Former India cricketer makes strong statement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes having left-arm Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI is a must for Team India in the second Test of the ongoing five-match away Test series against England. The visitors are trailing 0-1 following a five-wicket defeat in the opening encounter at Headingley, Leeds.

Jaffer, however, warned India against making too many changes. He pointed out that India had the upper hand at several junctures of the first Test and suggested that the result could have been different had they not dropped a lot of catches.

The cricketer-turned-expert wrote on X:

"India had Eng on the ropes multiple times in the first test. If they'd taken their catches the result might have been different. The key is not to panic and make too many changes. But Kuldeep must play."

While Kuldeep Yadav seems to be in contention for a place in the Indian playing XI, it is worth noting that he played just one Test in England. He remained wicketless in England's only innings at Lord's, London, in 2018.

India did a commendable job with the bat in the first Test, with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant slamming centuries. However, their bowling let them down in the final innings.

England chased down a mammoth 371-run target on Day 5, recording their second-highest successful run-chase in the format. The second Test will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 2 to 6.

"He should come into the team for Shardul Thakur" - Sunil Gavaskar on Kuldeep Yadav ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has also urged Gautam Gambhir and Co. to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the second Test. He opined that the crafty spinner should replace seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur on the side.

He noted that the wicket in Birmingham is likely to help wrist-spinners. The cricketer-turned-commentator told Sony Sports (via India Today):

"Whether Jasprit Bumrah is fit or not, I think Kuldeep Yadav has to come into the team. I do believe that he should come into the team for Shardul Thakur because the Birmingham pitch will be one where there will be just a little bit of help for the wrist spinner. If things don't go well in the second test, maybe Sai (Sudharsan) and Karun (Nair). I don't want to drop them at the moment."

The 30-year-old has a decent record against England in Test cricket. He has picked up 21 wickets across 11 innings, including one five-wicket haul.

