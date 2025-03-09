Kuldeep Yadav bags his second wicket, dismisses Kane Williamson cheaply in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Kuldeep Yadav spun a web around the New Zealand batters as he picked up two quick wickets to provide Team India with crucial breakthroughs early in the game. After sending the in-form Rachin Ravindra back in the 11th over, the Indian spinner struck again to pick former skipper Kane Williamson in the 13th.

In the second over of his spell, Kuldeep trapped Williamson brilliantly. The Kiwi top-order batter couldn’t read the ball well and lunged forward to push it, only to hit the ball back to the bowler and Kuldeep Yadav caught it with ease.

Here’s a video of Kane Williamson’s dismissal:

Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy provide India crucial breakthroughs

The New Zealand openers, Rachin Ravindra and Will Young, got their side off to a fiery start, finding gaps regularly and adding boundaries to their tally freely to complete a 50-run stand. It was then that India’s mystery spinner Varuk Chakaravarthy was introduced, and he provided the team with their first breakthrough.

After the Men in Blue dropped Ravindra twice, Chakaravarthy dismissed his partner Will Young in the eighth over to break the opening stand. New Zealand eventually ended the first powerplay at 69/1.

Rachin Ravindra and Williamson, who had both been in top form in the ongoing tournament, were dismissed in quick succession as Kuldeep Yadav took charge with the ball. On the first delivery of the 11th over, Yadav bowled a googly on the middle stump and Ravindra failed to read the delivery.

The Kiwi opener went on his back foot but missed it completely as the ball went between bat and pad to hit the stumps. On the second delivery of his second over of the game, he caught and bowled Williamson as New Zealand were reduced to 77/3 at the end of the 13th over.

