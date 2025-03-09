Kuldeep Yadav castles Rachin Ravindra with his first ball for 37 in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav sent Rachin Ravindra packing with his first ball of the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. The match is being played on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The dismissal came on the first ball of the 11th over of New Zealand's innings. Kuldeep bowled a googly on middle stump, and Rachin failed to pick it. He went on the back foot to punch but missed, as the ball struck his pads before hitting the stumps, giving the Indian spinner a wicket with his very first ball of the match.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

The left-handed batter was dismissed for 37 off 29 balls, including four boundaries and one six. Rachin’s wicket left the Kiwis at 69/2 after 10.1 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav picks up two quick wickets to put India on track in the final against New Zealand

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first. Their opening pair of Rachin Ravindra and Will Young made a strong start, adding 46 runs in the first six overs.

India missed an early chance to take their first wicket when Mohammed Shami dropped Rachin off his own bowling in the seventh over. The young batter got another reprieve in the following over, this time dropped by Shreyas Iyer. However, Varun Chakaravarthy struck in the same over, removing Young for 15.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav was brought into the attack after the powerplay and made an immediate impact, dismissing Rachin for 37 off 29 balls with his first delivery.

The Indian spinner then struck again in his second over, removing Kane Williamson for 11 off 14 balls, as the Kiwis lost three quick wickets. At the time of writing, New Zealand were 95/3 after 18 overs, with Daryl Mitchell (15) and Tom Latham (8) at the crease.

