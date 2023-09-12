"Kuldeep Yadav is the jackpot" - Fans react as wrist spinner picks four wickets in IND v SL Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 tie

Kuldeep Yadav starred with the ball as India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 tie at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12. The left-arm wrist-spinner emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue, finishing with figures of 4/43 as the visitors successfully defended 213.

Yadav first dismissed in form batter Sadeera Samarawickrama stumped out thanks to wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul’s sharp reflexes behind the wickets. The 28-year-old also got Charith Asalanka caught behind for 17 (31). He then wrapped up the tail by dismissing Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana in his last over.

Yadav previously scaped a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in their first Asia Cup Super 4 game. India won that game by 228 runs.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) lauded Kuldeep Yadav for his sublime form with the ball. One user wrote:

"Saying this again! Kuldeep Yadav is a gem."

Here are some of the other best reactions:

Kuldeep Yadav stars as India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs

A clinical bowling performance from Kuldeep Yadav helped India beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs on Tuesday.

Chasing 214, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 172 in 41.3 overs. Apart from Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja scalped two wickets apiece, while Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya scalped one apiece.

Dunith Wellalage top scored 42* off 46, while Dhananjaya de Silva chipped in 41 off 66, but other batters failed to step up in the run chase.

Earlier, Wellalage and Charith Asalanka spun a web as India were bundled out for 213 in 49.1 overs. The duo finished with career-best figures of 5/40 and 4/18, respectively.

India captain Rohit Sharma top scored for the Men in Blue, scoring 53 off 48, while KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Axar Patel chipped in with scores of 39 (44), 33 (61) and 26 (36), respectively.

With two consecutive wins in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4, India have reached the Asia Cup 2023 final, scheduled to be played on September 17. They will next play against Bangladesh at the same venue on Friday, September 15.