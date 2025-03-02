Kuldeep Yadav traps Daryl Mitchell LBW with a sublime delivery in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav delivered a crucial breakthrough by breaking the flourishing partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson in the 2025 Champions Trophy group-stage match against New Zealand. The left-arm wrist spinner dismissed Daryl Mitchell for 17 runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

Team India had pulled the contest back with a couple of wickets inside the first hour of play while defending 250. The dismissal of Will Young in the 12th over brought Daryl Mitchell to the crease. The middle-order batter, returning to the playing XI in place of Devon Conway, struggled against the two spinners bowling in tandem.

While New Zealand were able to get the odd boundary on occasion, the relentless pressure by the spinners led to the required rate steadily increasing.

In the first ball of the 26th over, Daryl Mitchell anticipated a googly from Kuldeep Yadav, only for the delivery to turn into him. He exposed his pads as his hands stretched out to play a drive, as the ball spun back to hit his pad. On-field umpire Michael Gough raised his finger, prompting Mitchell to engage in a discussion with Williamson at the other end.

After a significant delay, the ultra edge showed no spike, while DRS showed three reds to seal the batter's departure. Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Daryl Mitchell's scratchy knock lasted 35 deliveries, where he could score only one boundary. He had scored 10 runs in the tournament opener against Pakistan, and did not play the subsequent clash against Bangladesh.

Kuldeep Yadav and Team India in the hunt for more wickets to put pressure on New Zealand

Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson's partnership for the third wicket lasted close to 14 overs, and yielded 44 runs in the process. With a settled Kane Williamson at one end, and the reliable Tom Latham out in the middle, New Zealand are well in the run chase.

Team India hope to make the most of their spin quartet. Varun Chakravarthy struck to dismiss Will Young while Axar Patel bowled eight overs on the trot after being introduced into the powerplay.

As of writing, New Zealand were placed at 122-3 after 29 overs. They need 128 runs off 126 deliveries to secure the top spot in Group A and remain unbeaten in the campaign.

