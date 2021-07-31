"I think they all add up" - Kumar Sangakkara attributes several factors behind Ben Stokes' decision to take an indefinite break from the game 

Former Sri Lanka batsman Kumar Sangakkara spoke about Ben Stokes' decision to take an indefinite break from cricket. Earlier today, the all-rounder withdrew himself from the squad for the Test series against India and intends to use his time away from the game to heal his finger injury.

Sangakkara noted how the current strenuous environment might have played a role in Ben Stokes leaning towards the prospect of taking a break. The all-rounder has been traveling from one bubble to another, nursing an injury and even lost his father last year.

"I think they all add up. A lot of time away from home, a lot of time in bubbles, restrictions in terms of freedom of movement, a lot of protocols in place, and then the added pressure of performing at such an intensely high level in the public eye. So, it is very hard to pinpoint. Different individuals deal with things differently; some are able to cope with it, some are not," Sangakkara said to Sky Sports.

Very important to have the right support structure: Sangakkara

With Ben Stokes absent from the team that will compete against India, he was replaced by fellow all-rounder Craig Overton. He is also slated to be a major doubt for the remainder of the IPL for Rajasthan Royals. Stokes injured his finger while taking a catch in the very first match of the 2021 edition, and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament.

He recently led England's second-string team to a 3-0 series win over Pakistan in his maiden captaincy assignment.

Sangakkara noted that the players need to have the right support system around them during these testing times.

"It brings into focus the fact that at a level that the players play at an elite professional sport, the coping mechanism can only deal with so much, so it's very important to have the support structure around players to help them and identify signs very early," Sangakkara added.

Stokes has emerged as one of the leading all-rounders across all formats in world cricket. He has earned himself a place in England folklore after playing vital hands in the 2019 World Cup campaign and the ensuing Ashes series as well.

