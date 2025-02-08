Kusal Mendis takes sharp catch as Steve Smith departs for 131 in SL vs AUS 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis took a brilliant catch to dismiss centurion Steve Smith on Day 3 (Saturday, February 8) of the second Test in the two-match series between Sri Lanka and Australia. The match is being played at the Galle International Stadium.

The dismissal came on the third ball of the 85th over in Australia's first innings. Prabath Jayasuriya bowled a flighted delivery on off stump, which dipped and turned away as Steve Smith pressed forward to defend. The ball nipped the edge, and wicketkeeper Mendis seized the opportunity with a sharp catch, sending the Australian captain back to the pavilion.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

The 35-year-old played a brilliant innings, scoring 131 off 254 balls, which included 10 boundaries and a six. Smith’s dismissal left Australia at 350-4 after 84.3 overs.

The right-handed batter has now accumulated 10,271 runs in 116 Tests at an average of 56.74, including 41 fifties and 36 centuries, placing him joint fifth in Test cricket history alongside Joe Root and Rahul Dravid.

Steve Smith and Alex Carey depart after scoring brilliant centuries, as Sri Lanka claims three quick wickets on Day 3

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first but struggled, with only Dinesh Chandimal (74) and Kusal Mendis (85*) making notable contributions as they were bowled out for 257.

In response, Australia lost their top three batters—Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, and Marnus Labuschagne—for just 91 runs. However, Steve Smith and Alex Carey steadied the innings, scoring centuries. Australia ended Day 2 at 330-3 after 80 overs, with Smith on 120 and Carey on 139.

Prabath Jayasuriya provided the first breakthrough for the hosts on Day 3, dismissing Smith for 131. In the same over, the left-arm spinner sent back first-game centurion Josh Inglis for a two-ball duck.

Jayasuriya then claimed his third wicket of the morning, removing Carey for a well-made 156. At the time of writing, Australia were 378-6, with Beau Webster(18) and Cooper Connolly(0) at the crease, holding a 121-run lead.

