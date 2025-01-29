"Kya baat kar rahe ho?" - Delhi team manager reveals Virat Kohli's humble gesture ahead of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash vs Railways

Ace Team India batter Virat Kohli practiced with the Delhi team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the team's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways. Delhi team manager Mahesh Bhati recently opened up on the former captain's humble gesture during the first day of the training session.

Bhati, who has coached Kohli in age-group cricket, disclosed that he asked a few young boys to help the veteran batter carry his kit bag onto the ground. He stated that the 36-year-old refused the help and said he would do it himself.

Here's what Bhati said during an interview with TOI:

"He is still the same. He is the same Virat for everyone. In fact, on the first day of the training session, he went inside the dressing room and carried his own kit bag. Then, he practiced the entire day and carried his kit bag back to the dressing room.

"I said, 'Virat, teri help kara dete hain [Virat, let us help you].' He replied, 'Bhaia, kya baat kar rahe ho? Mere khelne ka samaan hai, mai khud leke jaunga [Bhaia, what are you saying? It's my playing gear, I'll carry it myself].' He carried the kit bag on his shoulders and went inside the dressing room."

It is worth mentioning that the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways will mark Virat Kohli's first appearance in the domestic tournament in more than 12 years. He last played a Ranji Trophy match in November 2012, where he registered scores of 14 and 43 against Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The game kicks off on Thursday, January 30.

"Bhaia, matting pe ab ladke nahi khelte kya?" - Mahesh Bhati on his first conversation with Virat Kohli at Ranji Trophy 2024-25 practice

In the aforementioned interview, Mahesh Bhati revealed that Virat Kohli's first question to him during Delhi's practice session was about matting wickets. He mentioned that the batter inquired if cricket was still being played on matting wickets in Delhi.

Bhati shared that Kohli also spoke about how much he enjoyed batting on matting pitches. He said:

"The first thing he asked was, 'Bhaia, matting pe ab ladke nahi khelte kya? [Bhaia, don't boys play on matting anymore?]' I said, 'Pagal ho gaya hai tu! Matting kaha hai ab? Ab kahin Delhi mein matting nahi milegi [Where is matting now? You won’t find matting anywhere in Delhi anymore].'

"He said he used to play cut shots and pull shots on matting. He added, 'Bhaia, maza bada aata tha pull marne mein, awaaz sahi aati thi. [Bhaia, hitting pull shots was so much fun; the sound was just perfect].'"

Close to 10,000 fans are expected to be in attendance for Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback. There will be free entry for spectators at the stadium.

