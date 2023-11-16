“Kya controversy thi?” - Shubman Gill claims he had no idea about pitch debate in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semi-final

Team India opener Shubman Gill has stated that he had no idea about the controversy surrounding the pitch for the 2023 World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand. Asked about it at a post-match press conference, he replied that he came to know there was a controversy after listening to the reporter’s question.

India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Batting first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue put up a mammoth 397/4 on the board and then held the spirited Kiwis to 327.

Ahead of the game, some media reports claimed that the ICC was unhappy over the semi-final being played on a used pitch and not a fresh one. However, both the BCCI and the ICC issued clarifications over the matter, stating that there was no cause for any controversy.

Asked about the same at a post-match press conference, Gill replied with a smile:

“I just found out that there was a controversy about the pitch. You told me. Kya controversy thi? [What was the controversy?]"

Although India put up 397/4 on the board, they were challenged by New Zealand, particularly during the partnership between Daryl Mitchell (134) and Kane Williamson (69), who added 181 runs for the third wicket.

Gill admitted that India knew bowling under lights would be challenging. He, however, opined that they were just a couple of wickets away from gaining the upper hand in the contest.

“Honestly, I think we knew it was going to be challenging, especially under lights. Once the new ball gets a bit old, it is a bit difficult for bowlers here to contain runs. So, we knew it's going to be challenging, but what was important for us was to just keep bowling the areas where we wanted to bowl and wait for them to make a mistake. And that's what we did,” the 24-year-old said.

“And I think at one point, Daryl and Kane, the partnership that they had, it was looking a bit challenging with such big scores. But, you know, a couple of wickets here and there, you're always in the game,” he added.

Once the Mitchell-Williamson partnership was broken, India tightened the screws and won the match by a decent margin.

“Lot of things to look forward to” - Gill on journey from U19 cricket to senior level

Gill was one of the stars of India’s U19 World Cup win back in 2018. Since then, he has made a smooth transition into the senior side.

Asked about his amazing rise, he asserted:

“Honestly, there are lot of things to look forward to. Right now, we have the finals. After that, we would have some other important series, but those are all in hindsight right now. And if you are always looking for something to look forward to, then it keeps you grounded.”

Gill contributed 80* off 66 in India’s triumph over New Zealand, hitting eight fours and three sixes.